Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/10/2020

December 10, 2020 No Comments

Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $40K-$45K/year
Trueline

Managing Editor
SurvivorNet

Freelance Fitness/Fitness Equipment Review Writer
Likeable Marketing

Freelance Pro-Military/First Responder Writers – Pays $20/article for 350 words
Thin Line News

Freelance Camera Products List Posts & Product Descriptions Writer
CameraGeek

Freelance Guitar Blog Writer
Guitar Advise

Freelance SEO Content Writer
Content Dog

Freelance Writers
Minc Law

Freelance Direct Response Copywriter
Conducive Consulting, Inc.

Freelance Blog Writer – Pays $40/article
proHVACinfo

Freelance Flooring & Home Improvement Writer – Pays $0.04-$0.07/word
PICKCOMFORT

Freelance Toys/Powersports Content Writer
S&W Enterprises

Freelance Creative Writer – Pays $15/hour
Frequence

Freelance Content Copywriter
Uhuru

Freelance Legal Editor
Practical Law

Freelance Writers
AmpiFire

Freelance Food Writer
The Manual

Freelance Content Writer
Chainlink Labs

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $13-$15/hour
Adrian Graphics & Marketing LLC

Freelance Learning Content Writer
PalAmerican Security

Freelance Resume Writer and Designer – Pays up to $25/hour
Resume Express

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $10-$20/hour
Esteves Creative Group, LLC

Freelance Digital Copywriter – Pays $75K-$85K/year
Robin Healthcare

Freelance Editor
cvPipeline

Freelance Writer – Pays $300 for project
Law & Crime Network

Freelance Nutrition/Supplement Content Writer – Pays $36K/year
FREZZOR Inc.

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $2K/month
Intric

Freelance Copywriter
Cimpress/Vistaprint

Freelance Copywriter
Gray Loon Marketing Group

Freelance Writers – Pays $15-$25/hour
Matador Solutions

