Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/10/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $40K-$45K/year

Trueline

Managing Editor

SurvivorNet

Freelance Fitness/Fitness Equipment Review Writer

Likeable Marketing

Freelance Pro-Military/First Responder Writers – Pays $20/article for 350 words

Thin Line News

Freelance Camera Products List Posts & Product Descriptions Writer

CameraGeek

Freelance Guitar Blog Writer

Guitar Advise

Freelance SEO Content Writer

Content Dog

Freelance Writers

Minc Law

Freelance Direct Response Copywriter

Conducive Consulting, Inc.

Freelance Blog Writer – Pays $40/article

proHVACinfo

Freelance Flooring & Home Improvement Writer – Pays $0.04-$0.07/word

PICKCOMFORT

Freelance Toys/Powersports Content Writer

S&W Enterprises

Freelance Creative Writer – Pays $15/hour

Frequence

Freelance Content Copywriter

Uhuru

Freelance Legal Editor

Practical Law

Freelance Writers

AmpiFire

Freelance Food Writer

The Manual

Freelance Content Writer

Chainlink Labs

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $13-$15/hour

Adrian Graphics & Marketing LLC

Freelance Learning Content Writer

PalAmerican Security

Freelance Resume Writer and Designer – Pays up to $25/hour

Resume Express

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $10-$20/hour

Esteves Creative Group, LLC

Freelance Digital Copywriter – Pays $75K-$85K/year

Robin Healthcare

Freelance Editor

cvPipeline

Freelance Writer – Pays $300 for project

Law & Crime Network

Freelance Nutrition/Supplement Content Writer – Pays $36K/year

FREZZOR Inc.

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $2K/month

Intric

Freelance Copywriter

Cimpress/Vistaprint

Freelance Copywriter

Gray Loon Marketing Group

Freelance Writers – Pays $15-$25/hour

Matador Solutions

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

QUERY10













90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!





HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.