Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/06/2019

Freelance Local City Page Writer

Dave’s Computers

Freelance Writers

Gintaras S

Freelance Home Improvement and Appliances Writer – Pays $0.07/word

Bluhm Digital, LLC

Freelance CrossFit, Fitness, Mealprep Writer

Athletic Muscle

Freelance Camping & Outdoor Lifestyle Writer

Gtwo

Freelance eCommerce Writers

Crowd Content

Freelance Cycling Writer

Misterloke Media

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $45K-$65K/year

MassiveAlliance

Freelance Editor

Deke Digital

Freelance Writers & Editors

METRO

Freelance Subeditor

rt.com

Freelance Associate/Senior Editor – Pays $45K-$85K/year

WeAreTeachers

Associate Production Editor – includes benefits

Kirkus Media

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.04-$0.10/word

blind ad

Freelance Journalists

Newsweed.com

Freelance SEO Writer

Web Presence, LLC

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $12-$15/hour

TW Media

Freelance Junior Copywriter – Pays $40K-$50K/year

Kasa

Freelance Digital Marketing Editor – Pays $40K-$47K/year

First Page Sage

Freelance Creative Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour

Job Trim

Freelance Chemical Refinement Writer

First Page Sage

Freelance Assistant Editor

Film Daily

Freelance Editorial Assistant

Arrabella Publishing

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $25-$40/hour

Radcom, Inc.

Freelance Digital Content Editor – Pays $20-$25/hour

360 Quote LLC

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $500-$600/month

Bay and Chay

Freelance Certified Resume Writer

Bonnie Career Services, Inc.

Freelance Paranormal Writer/Journalist

blind ad

Freelance Blog Writer

blind ad

Freelance Transcriptionist

eScribers

