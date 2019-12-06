Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/06/2019

December 6, 2019 No Comments

Freelance Local City Page Writer
Dave’s Computers

Freelance Writers
Gintaras S

Freelance Home Improvement and Appliances Writer – Pays $0.07/word
Bluhm Digital, LLC

Freelance CrossFit, Fitness, Mealprep Writer
Athletic Muscle

Freelance Camping & Outdoor Lifestyle Writer
Gtwo

Freelance eCommerce Writers
Crowd Content

Freelance Cycling Writer
Misterloke Media

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $45K-$65K/year
MassiveAlliance

Freelance Editor
Deke Digital

Freelance Writers & Editors
METRO

Freelance Subeditor
rt.com

Freelance Associate/Senior Editor – Pays $45K-$85K/year
WeAreTeachers

Associate Production Editor – includes benefits
Kirkus Media

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.04-$0.10/word
blind ad

Freelance Journalists
Newsweed.com

Freelance SEO Writer
Web Presence, LLC

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $12-$15/hour
TW Media

Freelance Junior Copywriter – Pays $40K-$50K/year
Kasa

Freelance Digital Marketing Editor – Pays $40K-$47K/year
First Page Sage

Freelance Creative Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour
Job Trim

Freelance Chemical Refinement Writer
First Page Sage

Freelance Assistant Editor
Film Daily

Freelance Editorial Assistant
Arrabella Publishing

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $25-$40/hour
Radcom, Inc.

Freelance Digital Content Editor – Pays $20-$25/hour
360 Quote LLC

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $500-$600/month
Bay and Chay

Freelance Certified Resume Writer
Bonnie Career Services, Inc.

Freelance Paranormal Writer/Journalist
blind ad

Freelance Blog Writer
blind ad

Freelance Transcriptionist
eScribers

 

