Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 11/23/2022

Remote Full-time Science Policy Reporter – Pays $59K-$68K/year

American Institute of Physics (AIP)

Remote Full-time Senior Editor for Science Policy – Pays $95K-$105K/year

American Institute of Physics (AIP)

Remote Full-time Senior Producer – Pays $100K-$110K/year

More Perfect Union

Remote Full-time Publications Specialist – Pays $49K-$87K/year

The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission

Remote Full-time Senior Writer & Editor – near Raleigh or Charlotte, NC

Fidelity

Remote Journalism Development Director – Pays $80K-$85K/year

McClatchy

Freelance Business and Pop-Culture Writer

business.com

Remote Full-time Journalist/Editor – Pays $40K-$60K/year

Repairer Driven News

Remote Full-time Deputy Managing Editor

FOX Business

Freelance Writer – Pays $15-$49/hour

Streetwise Reports

Freelance Writer – Pays up to $100/day

June Health

Freelance Early Childhood Education Technical Writer – Pays $25-$40/hour

Writer Resource

Remote Full-time Copywriter – Pays $36K-$46K/year

dottob

Remote Full-time Digital Copywriter – Pays $55K-$90K/year

MCD Partners

Freelance Medical Writer – Must be on the East Coast and have a PhD or PharmD with 1-2+ years of medical writing experience

Alphanumeric Systems Inc

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $35-$38/hour

RHO Inc

Remote Full-time Junior Editor – Pays $28+/year

SEO Design Chicago

Freelance Grant Writer

Delores Digital

Freelance SEO Content Editor

Angi

Freelance TV & Movies Writer

Inverse

Remote Full-time Senior Science Writer/Editor/Manager – Earth Science

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC)

Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $15-$30/hour

6iT Marketing

Remote Part-time Grant Writer – Pays $18-$24/hour

Jade Love Kids Foundation

Freelance Bloggers – Vision Care, Vision Plans. Pays up to $25/hour.

Tempesta Media, LLC

Freelance Writer – Medical Information

PPD / Thermo Fisher Scientific

Remote Full-time Technical Writer – Pays $50K-$75K/year

Boast.AI

Remote Full-time Senior Technical Writer

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

Remote Full-time Video Editor – Promos and ads. Pays $60K-$65K/year

Video Editor

Freelance Reading Curriculum Writer – Pays $62K-$79K/year

Learning Ally

