Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 11/23/2022

November 23, 2022 No Comments

Remote Full-time Science Policy Reporter – Pays $59K-$68K/year
American Institute of Physics (AIP)

Remote Full-time Senior Editor for Science Policy – Pays $95K-$105K/year
American Institute of Physics (AIP)

Remote Full-time Senior Producer – Pays $100K-$110K/year
More Perfect Union

Remote Full-time Publications Specialist – Pays $49K-$87K/year
The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission

Remote Full-time Senior Writer & Editor – near Raleigh or Charlotte, NC
Fidelity

Remote Journalism Development Director – Pays $80K-$85K/year
McClatchy

Freelance Business and Pop-Culture Writer
business.com

Remote Full-time Journalist/Editor – Pays $40K-$60K/year
Repairer Driven News

Remote Full-time Deputy Managing Editor
FOX Business

Freelance Writer – Pays $15-$49/hour
Streetwise Reports

Freelance Writer – Pays up to $100/day
June Health

Freelance Early Childhood Education Technical Writer – Pays $25-$40/hour
Writer Resource

Remote Full-time Copywriter – Pays $36K-$46K/year
dottob

Remote Full-time Digital Copywriter – Pays $55K-$90K/year
MCD Partners

Freelance Medical Writer – Must be on the East Coast and have a PhD or PharmD with 1-2+ years of medical writing experience
Alphanumeric Systems Inc

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $35-$38/hour
RHO Inc

Remote Full-time Junior Editor – Pays $28+/year
SEO Design Chicago

Freelance Grant Writer
Delores Digital

Freelance SEO Content Editor
Angi

Freelance TV & Movies Writer
Inverse

Remote Full-time Senior Science Writer/Editor/Manager – Earth Science
NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC)

Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $15-$30/hour
6iT Marketing

Remote Part-time Grant Writer – Pays $18-$24/hour
Jade Love Kids Foundation

Freelance Bloggers – Vision Care, Vision Plans. Pays up to $25/hour.
Tempesta Media, LLC

Freelance Writer – Medical Information
PPD / Thermo Fisher Scientific

Remote Full-time Technical Writer – Pays $50K-$75K/year
Boast.AI

Remote Full-time Senior Technical Writer
WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

Remote Full-time Video Editor – Promos and ads. Pays $60K-$65K/year
Video Editor

Freelance Reading Curriculum Writer – Pays $62K-$79K/year
Learning Ally

