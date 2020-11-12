Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/12/2020

November 12, 2020 No Comments

Freelance Writers – for topics on writing, publishing, selling your writing, selling books, and more!
WritersWeekly.com

Freelance Writers
Digital Privacy News-Magnusson Institute

Freelance Contributor
The California Sun

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $40-$54/hour
healthcare firm

Freelance Pharmaceutical Copywriter
pharmaceutical communications agency,

Freelance Digital Copywriter – to craft copy for in shopper marketing
marketing firm

Freelance Copywriter
PR/communications firm

Freelance Senior Copywriter
well-known e-commerce retail brand

Freelance Senior Food Editor
LiveKindly

Freelance Writer
Texas Monthly

Freelance Social Ad Copywriter – Pays $75/hour
blind ad

Freelance Content Writer
blind ad

Freelance Copywriter – 4-5 week assignment
blind ad

Freelance Video Game Feature Writer
Static Media

Freelance Health and Wellness News Writer – Pays $20/hour.
Static Media

Freelance Long Term Writer
Waconsult

Freelance Content Writers – Pays $0.10/word
Solid Clouds

Freelance Technology and Internet Writer
Comparitech

Freelance Consumer Audio Product Reviewer
SoundGuys

Freelance HVAC & Home Improvement Writer
PickComfort

Freelance Outdoors Writer
Scane

Freelance Writer – for trail running and shoe review website. Pays $0.04/word.
NomadWolf

Freelance Writer – for crypto site
Alpha Investors

Freelance Youtube Scriptwriter – pop culture, teen shows and movies
Crealon Media

Freelance Firearms Blog Editor
Hunting Mark

Freelance RV Enthusiast or RV Expert Writer
RVing Know How

Freelance Parenting Writers
RMCM Holdings

Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Excellis Consulting Corporation

Freelance Content Writer
Captain Words

Freelance Technical Writer
OTHSolutions

Freelance Payroll Writer
FitSmallBusiness.com

Freelance Entertainment News Writer
Workforce Logiq

Copywriter/Editor
Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Freelance Content Writer – country music
Wide Open Media Group

Freelance Content Writer
iSpot.tv, Inc.

Freelance Specification Writer
Eurofins Central Laboratory / National Food Lab

Freelance Medical Copywriter
Aquent

Freelance UX Content Strategist/Writer
CircleCI

Freelance Technical Writer
Concourse Labs

Freelance Beauty Editor
Project YX

