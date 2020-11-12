Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/12/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Writers – for topics on writing, publishing, selling your writing, selling books, and more!

WritersWeekly.com

Freelance Writers

Digital Privacy News-Magnusson Institute

Freelance Contributor

The California Sun

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $40-$54/hour

healthcare firm

Freelance Pharmaceutical Copywriter

pharmaceutical communications agency,

Freelance Digital Copywriter – to craft copy for in shopper marketing

marketing firm

Freelance Copywriter

PR/communications firm

Freelance Senior Copywriter

well-known e-commerce retail brand

Freelance Senior Food Editor

LiveKindly

Freelance Writer

Texas Monthly

Freelance Social Ad Copywriter – Pays $75/hour

blind ad

Freelance Content Writer

blind ad

Freelance Copywriter – 4-5 week assignment

blind ad

Freelance Video Game Feature Writer

Static Media

Freelance Health and Wellness News Writer – Pays $20/hour.

Static Media

Freelance Long Term Writer

Waconsult

Freelance Content Writers – Pays $0.10/word

Solid Clouds

Freelance Technology and Internet Writer

Comparitech

Freelance Consumer Audio Product Reviewer

SoundGuys

Freelance HVAC & Home Improvement Writer

PickComfort

Freelance Outdoors Writer

Scane

Freelance Writer – for trail running and shoe review website. Pays $0.04/word.

NomadWolf

Freelance Writer – for crypto site

Alpha Investors

Freelance Youtube Scriptwriter – pop culture, teen shows and movies

Crealon Media

Freelance Firearms Blog Editor

Hunting Mark

Freelance RV Enthusiast or RV Expert Writer

RVing Know How

Freelance Parenting Writers

RMCM Holdings

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

Excellis Consulting Corporation

Freelance Content Writer

Captain Words

Freelance Technical Writer

OTHSolutions

Freelance Payroll Writer

FitSmallBusiness.com

Freelance Entertainment News Writer

Workforce Logiq

Copywriter/Editor

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Freelance Content Writer – country music

Wide Open Media Group

Freelance Content Writer

iSpot.tv, Inc.

Freelance Specification Writer

Eurofins Central Laboratory / National Food Lab

Freelance Medical Copywriter

Aquent

Freelance UX Content Strategist/Writer

CircleCI

Freelance Technical Writer

Concourse Labs

Freelance Beauty Editor

Project YX

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

QUERY10













90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!





HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.