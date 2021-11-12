Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/12/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

Freelance B2B Op-Ed Writer

Rosebud Communications

Freelance Writer – Pays $16-$20/hour

Custody X Change

Freelance Food and Grocery Feature Writer

Static Media

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle News Writer – Pays $20/hour

Static Media

Freelance Movie and TV News Writer – Pays $20/hour

Looper

Freelance Blogger

Tonomo

Content Operations Manager for Popular Food Blog

Info Publishing Impact LLC

Freelance Men’s Grooming and Style Writer

Dapper Confidential

Freelance Content Writer

Blitz’d Magazine

Freelance Technical Writer

pi3g e.K.

Freelance Health Writer

Private Company

Freelance Writer

YourPCB

Freelance Tehnology Writers – Pays $0.10/word

groovyPost

Freelance Content Writer

Centra Staffing

Freelance Writer

Waconsult

Freelance B2B Content Writer

Nicholas Jordan

Freelance Writers

Furniture Maxi

Freelance Writer

Daily Home Gym

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05-$0.08/word

Long Tail Media LLC

Freelance Content Writers – Pays $0.08-$0.15/word

Eleven Writing

Freelance Managing Editor

The Adult Man

Freelance Brand Copywriter

CrowdStrike

Freelance Content Writer and Editor

Rotunda Software

Freelance Copywriter for Digital Ads – Pays $15/hour

Frequence

Freelance Content Writer, Spanish

Amplify

Freelance SEO Content Editor

Salem Web Network, LLC

Freelance Writer

Complexly LLC

Freelance Resume Reviewer/Writer – Pays $30/hour

Resume Services by Indeed

Freelance Video Game Guide Writer – Pays $20/guide and $10/news story

Pro Game Guides

Freelance SEO Writers – Pays $18-$25/hour

Matador Solutions

