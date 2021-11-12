Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/12/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??
Freelance B2B Op-Ed Writer
Rosebud Communications
Freelance Writer – Pays $16-$20/hour
Custody X Change
Freelance Food and Grocery Feature Writer
Static Media
Freelance Women’s Lifestyle News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Static Media
Freelance Movie and TV News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Looper
Freelance Blogger
Tonomo
Content Operations Manager for Popular Food Blog
Info Publishing Impact LLC
Freelance Men’s Grooming and Style Writer
Dapper Confidential
Freelance Content Writer
Blitz’d Magazine
Freelance Technical Writer
pi3g e.K.
Freelance Health Writer
Private Company
Freelance Writer
YourPCB
Freelance Tehnology Writers – Pays $0.10/word
groovyPost
Freelance Content Writer
Centra Staffing
Freelance Writer
Waconsult
Freelance B2B Content Writer
Nicholas Jordan
Freelance Writers
Furniture Maxi
Freelance Writer
Daily Home Gym
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05-$0.08/word
Long Tail Media LLC
Freelance Content Writers – Pays $0.08-$0.15/word
Eleven Writing
Freelance Managing Editor
The Adult Man
Freelance Brand Copywriter
CrowdStrike
Freelance Content Writer and Editor
Rotunda Software
Freelance Copywriter for Digital Ads – Pays $15/hour
Frequence
Freelance Content Writer, Spanish
Amplify
Freelance SEO Content Editor
Salem Web Network, LLC
Freelance Writer
Complexly LLC
Freelance Resume Reviewer/Writer – Pays $30/hour
Resume Services by Indeed
Freelance Video Game Guide Writer – Pays $20/guide and $10/news story
Pro Game Guides
Freelance SEO Writers – Pays $18-$25/hour
Matador Solutions
