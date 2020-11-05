Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/05/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writers/Journalists
The Samantha Sault Agency LLC
Freelance Criminal Justice/Legal Writer/Reporter
true crime podcast
Freelance Writers and Photographers
Seasons Media – publisher of 6 magazines
Freelance Writers – watchmaking. Pays $0.07-$0.10/word.
blind ad
Freelance Podcast Reporter/Producer – Pays $75K-$80K.
Tradeoffs Podcast
Freelance Copy/Design Editor
Newspapers of New England
Freelance Politics Writer
The New Republic
Freelance Korean Copywriter / Translator
ad agency supporting a well known electronics brand
Freelance Copywriter
global design studio
Freelance Email Copywriter
legal consultant
Freelance Senior Copywriter – Pays up for $40/hour
healthcare firm
Freelance Copywriter – Pays up to $25/hour
university
Freelance Copywriter / Editor – Pays up to $45/hour
insurance industry firm
Freelance Health and Wellness Feature Writer
Health Digest
Freelance Women’s Lifestyle News Writers
The List
Freelance Celebrity Entertainment News Writer – Pays $20/hour.
Nicki Swift
Freelance Movie and TV News Writers – Pays $20/hour.
Looper
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
JDC
Freelance Editorial Intern – Pays $15/hour.
Guideposts
Freelance Commercial Writer
The Manual
Freelance Food Writer
The Manual
Freelance Electrical Engineer for Content Writing
Penguin Strategies
Freelance Journalist
Bridge Education Group, Inc.
Freelance SEO Content Marketer/Blog Writer
Shortform
Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $12-$15/hour.
Exercise.com
Freelance Content Strategist
Animalz
Freelance AP Environment Science Writer
QBS Learning
Freelance Content Writer
Jerry.ai – an insurance technology start-up
Freelance Senior Writer
Flagstar Bank
Freelance Clinical Technical Writer
BD Life Sciences
