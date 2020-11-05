Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/05/2020

November 5, 2020 No Comments

Freelance Writers/Journalists
The Samantha Sault Agency LLC

Freelance Criminal Justice/Legal Writer/Reporter
true crime podcast

Freelance Writers and Photographers
Seasons Media – publisher of 6 magazines

Freelance Writers – watchmaking. Pays $0.07-$0.10/word.
blind ad

Freelance Podcast Reporter/Producer – Pays $75K-$80K.
Tradeoffs Podcast

Freelance Copy/Design Editor
Newspapers of New England

Freelance Politics Writer
The New Republic

Freelance Korean Copywriter / Translator
ad agency supporting a well known electronics brand

Freelance Copywriter
global design studio

Freelance Email Copywriter
legal consultant

Freelance Senior Copywriter – Pays up for $40/hour
healthcare firm

Freelance Copywriter – Pays up to $25/hour
university

Freelance Copywriter / Editor – Pays up to $45/hour
insurance industry firm

Freelance Health and Wellness Feature Writer
Health Digest

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle News Writers
The List

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment News Writer – Pays $20/hour.
Nicki Swift

Freelance Movie and TV News Writers – Pays $20/hour.
Looper

Freelance Marketing Copywriter
JDC

Freelance Editorial Intern – Pays $15/hour.
Guideposts

Freelance Commercial Writer
The Manual

Freelance Food Writer
The Manual

Freelance Electrical Engineer for Content Writing
Penguin Strategies

Freelance Journalist
Bridge Education Group, Inc.

Freelance SEO Content Marketer/Blog Writer
Shortform

Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $12-$15/hour.
Exercise.com

Freelance Content Strategist
Animalz

Freelance AP Environment Science Writer
QBS Learning

Freelance Content Writer
Jerry.ai – an insurance technology start-up

Freelance Senior Writer
Flagstar Bank

Freelance Clinical Technical Writer
BD Life Sciences

