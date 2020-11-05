Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/05/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Writers/Journalists

The Samantha Sault Agency LLC

Freelance Criminal Justice/Legal Writer/Reporter

true crime podcast

Freelance Writers and Photographers

Seasons Media – publisher of 6 magazines

Freelance Writers – watchmaking. Pays $0.07-$0.10/word.

blind ad

Freelance Podcast Reporter/Producer – Pays $75K-$80K.

Tradeoffs Podcast

Freelance Copy/Design Editor

Newspapers of New England

Freelance Politics Writer

The New Republic

Freelance Korean Copywriter / Translator

ad agency supporting a well known electronics brand

Freelance Copywriter

global design studio

Freelance Email Copywriter

legal consultant

Freelance Senior Copywriter – Pays up for $40/hour

healthcare firm

Freelance Copywriter – Pays up to $25/hour

university

Freelance Copywriter / Editor – Pays up to $45/hour

insurance industry firm

Freelance Health and Wellness Feature Writer

Health Digest

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle News Writers

The List

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment News Writer – Pays $20/hour.

Nicki Swift

Freelance Movie and TV News Writers – Pays $20/hour.

Looper

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

JDC

Freelance Editorial Intern – Pays $15/hour.

Guideposts

Freelance Commercial Writer

The Manual

Freelance Food Writer

The Manual

Freelance Electrical Engineer for Content Writing

Penguin Strategies

Freelance Journalist

Bridge Education Group, Inc.

Freelance SEO Content Marketer/Blog Writer

Shortform

Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $12-$15/hour.

Exercise.com

Freelance Content Strategist

Animalz

Freelance AP Environment Science Writer

QBS Learning

Freelance Content Writer

Jerry.ai – an insurance technology start-up

Freelance Senior Writer

Flagstar Bank

Freelance Clinical Technical Writer

BD Life Sciences

