Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/08/21

October 8, 2021 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Newsletter Writer
Free Agency

Freelance Copywriter
Neon Ambition

Freelance Editor
North Canyon Media

Freelance Editor
BNP Media

Freelance Data Journalist
Murmuration

Freelance Content Writer
Centra Staffing

Freelance PC Hardware & Gaming Setups Staff Writer
Voltcave

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.05-$0.08/word
Pomelo Marketing

Freelance Blogger
Cooper Marketing

Freelance Content Writers
Unicode Media

Freelance Writer
Alpha Apps

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.04-$0.07/word
Coffee Brewing Pro

Freelance Tech News Writer
Authority Media

Freelance Nature & Outdoors Content Writer
Innovatic Media

Freelance Windows 11 Tech Writer
ReflectorMedia

Freelance WordPress Blog Editor and Writer
WordCandy

Freelance Writer
Networks Hardware

Freelance Contract Writers
Blue Thistle Content

Freelance Automotive Editor
Jerry

Freelance Copywriter
Pinnacle Group

Freelance Digital Content Writer
Graphite

Freelance Content & Marketing Writer
Raisely

Freelance Copywriter
Joy

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $35-$40/hour
Basepaws

Freelance Scientific Research Writer/Essay Specialist
Education Pathways

Freelance Chinchilla Care Blog Writer
Quality Cage

Freelance Writer
Ilah Cibis Jewelry

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $18-$30/hour
ShoutVox

Freelance Editor
Write My Wrongs LLC

Freelance Copywriter
Buy Box Experts

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

 





 





 





Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!


QUERY10




 

Fall 2020 24 Hour Short Story Contest


 



90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!



  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.