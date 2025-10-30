Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/30/2025

October 30, 2025 No Comments

Print Friendly

BOOKLOCKER’S 30%-OFF HALLOWEEN SALE IS IN EFFECT RIGHT NOW! Get your book published for $293 off!!! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form: http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Remote Full-Time News Writer – Pays $60K-$65K/year
AlterNet Media

Remote Full-Time Digital Features Editor
Bobit

Remote Full-Time Court/Legal Editor or Court/Legal Journalist – Pays $80K-$100K/year
Mystify Entertainment Network, Inc.

Remote Full-Time Writer
Slate

Freelance Technical Writer
Sofar

Freelance Writer – Pays $45/hour
Crossing Hurdles

Remote Full-Time Writer/Editor
RemindMagazine.com

Remote Full-Time Educational Content Writer – Pays $80K-$110K/year
Orange Logic

Freelance Copywriter
Theriot Solutions

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $40-$50/hour
The Cigna Group

Freelance Technical Writer
US Pharmacopeia

Freelance Screenwriter – Pays $40/hour
Mercor

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $33-$36/hour
Aquent

Freelance Pharma Copywriter – Pays $45/hour
Meet Life Sciences

Freelance SAP/SOP Writer
Hitachi Global Air Power

Freelance Business Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour
TELUS Digital AI Data Solutions

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $90-$130/hour
Healthcare Consultancy Group (HCG)

Remote Full-Time Content Writer
As You Are (previously Different Breed)

Remote Full-Time Writer
The Colab

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $85K-$110K/year
Guild

Freelance Digital Content Writer
Graphite

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $40-$52/hour
The Nature Conservancy

Freelance Contributing Writer
Dreams Abroad

Remote Full-Time Writer/Editor – Pays $40K-$70K/year
Mediaite

Freelance Photographer
Mercor

Freelance E-commerce Copywriter, Footwear – Pays $50/hour
WorkGenius Group

Freelance Technical Writer
VeeAR Projects Inc.

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!



HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

ASK ANGELA!



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.