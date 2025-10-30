Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/30/2025

BOOKLOCKER’S 30%-OFF HALLOWEEN SALE IS IN EFFECT RIGHT NOW! Get your book published for $293 off!!! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE!
Remote Full-Time News Writer – Pays $60K-$65K/year
AlterNet Media
Remote Full-Time Digital Features Editor
Bobit
Remote Full-Time Court/Legal Editor or Court/Legal Journalist – Pays $80K-$100K/year
Mystify Entertainment Network, Inc.
Remote Full-Time Writer
Slate
Freelance Technical Writer
Sofar
Freelance Writer – Pays $45/hour
Crossing Hurdles
Remote Full-Time Writer/Editor
RemindMagazine.com
Remote Full-Time Educational Content Writer – Pays $80K-$110K/year
Orange Logic
Freelance Copywriter
Theriot Solutions
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $40-$50/hour
The Cigna Group
Freelance Technical Writer
US Pharmacopeia
Freelance Screenwriter – Pays $40/hour
Mercor
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $33-$36/hour
Aquent
Freelance Pharma Copywriter – Pays $45/hour
Meet Life Sciences
Freelance SAP/SOP Writer
Hitachi Global Air Power
Freelance Business Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour
TELUS Digital AI Data Solutions
Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $90-$130/hour
Healthcare Consultancy Group (HCG)
Remote Full-Time Content Writer
As You Are (previously Different Breed)
Remote Full-Time Writer
The Colab
Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $85K-$110K/year
Guild
Freelance Digital Content Writer
Graphite
Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $40-$52/hour
The Nature Conservancy
Freelance Contributing Writer
Dreams Abroad
Remote Full-Time Writer/Editor – Pays $40K-$70K/year
Mediaite
Freelance Photographer
Mercor
Freelance E-commerce Copywriter, Footwear – Pays $50/hour
WorkGenius Group
Freelance Technical Writer
VeeAR Projects Inc.
