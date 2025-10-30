Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/30/2025

BOOKLOCKER’S 30%-OFF HALLOWEEN SALE IS IN EFFECT RIGHT NOW! Get your book published for $293 off!!! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE !

Remote Full-Time News Writer – Pays $60K-$65K/year

AlterNet Media

Remote Full-Time Digital Features Editor

Bobit

Remote Full-Time Court/Legal Editor or Court/Legal Journalist – Pays $80K-$100K/year

Mystify Entertainment Network, Inc.

Remote Full-Time Writer

Slate

Freelance Technical Writer

Sofar

Freelance Writer – Pays $45/hour

Crossing Hurdles

Remote Full-Time Writer/Editor

RemindMagazine.com

Remote Full-Time Educational Content Writer – Pays $80K-$110K/year

Orange Logic

Freelance Copywriter

Theriot Solutions

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $40-$50/hour

The Cigna Group

Freelance Technical Writer

US Pharmacopeia

Freelance Screenwriter – Pays $40/hour

Mercor

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $33-$36/hour

Aquent

Freelance Pharma Copywriter – Pays $45/hour

Meet Life Sciences

Freelance SAP/SOP Writer

Hitachi Global Air Power

Freelance Business Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour

TELUS Digital AI Data Solutions

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $90-$130/hour

Healthcare Consultancy Group (HCG)

Remote Full-Time Content Writer

As You Are (previously Different Breed)

Remote Full-Time Writer

The Colab

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $85K-$110K/year

Guild

Freelance Digital Content Writer

Graphite

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $40-$52/hour

The Nature Conservancy

Freelance Contributing Writer

Dreams Abroad

Remote Full-Time Writer/Editor – Pays $40K-$70K/year

Mediaite

Freelance Photographer

Mercor

Freelance E-commerce Copywriter, Footwear – Pays $50/hour

WorkGenius Group

Freelance Technical Writer

VeeAR Projects Inc.

