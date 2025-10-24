Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/24/2025

Authors, need your book published in time for the Christmas shopping season? Contact us RIGHT AWAY and get $125 off at BookLocker! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE .

Freelance Science Writer/Journalist – Pays $30-$80/hour

SPUN

Remote Full-Time Court/Legal Editor or Court/Legal Journalist – Pays $80K-$100K/year

Mystify Entertainment Network, Inc.

Freelance Copywriter

Citrus Health Group

Freelance Content Creator

Twine

Freelance Content Writer

IXL Learning

Freelance English Writer

Mindrift

Remote Full-Time Writer/Content Creator

RxBenefits, Inc.

Freelance Writer

Blue Plate Minds

Remote Full-Time Content Writer

Brave Thinking Institute

Freelance Copywriter

Alpine Solutions Group

Remote Full-Time Content Writer

Lensa

Freelance Health and Science Content Writer

Horizontal Talent

Remote Full-Time Content Strategist and Writer

Telna

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer – Pays $85K-$95K/year

WebMD

Remote Full-Time Brand Copywriter – Pays $80K-$100K/year

Smalls

Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $48K-$55K/year

Honest Digital

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

One Inc.

Freelance Weekend Writer

McClatchy Media

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

Five9

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $90K-$113K/year

Vox Media

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

Microsoft

Freelance Content Writer

ROSI Office Systems

Freelance Editorial/Design Analyst (Writer) – Pays $70K-$95K/year

Cloud and Things

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer – Pays $85K-$95K/year

MJH Life Sciences®

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $45-$50/hour

Soho Square Solutions

Remote Full-Time Lead Student Loans Writer/Content Strategist

NerdWallet

Freelance Writer – Pays $45/hour

Crossing Hurdles

Remote Full-Time Content Writer

Thera (YC S22)

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $88-$93/hour

Cella

Freelance Writer – Pays $35-$40/hour

Great Value Hiring

