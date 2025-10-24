Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/24/2025

Authors, need your book published in time for the Christmas shopping season? Contact us RIGHT AWAY and get $125 off at BookLocker! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE.
Freelance Science Writer/Journalist – Pays $30-$80/hour
SPUN
Remote Full-Time Court/Legal Editor or Court/Legal Journalist – Pays $80K-$100K/year
Mystify Entertainment Network, Inc.
Freelance Copywriter
Citrus Health Group
Freelance Content Creator
Twine
Freelance Content Writer
IXL Learning
Freelance English Writer
Mindrift
Remote Full-Time Writer/Content Creator
RxBenefits, Inc.
Freelance Writer
Blue Plate Minds
Remote Full-Time Content Writer
Brave Thinking Institute
Freelance Copywriter
Alpine Solutions Group
Remote Full-Time Content Writer
Lensa
Freelance Health and Science Content Writer
Horizontal Talent
Remote Full-Time Content Strategist and Writer
Telna
Remote Full-Time Medical Writer – Pays $85K-$95K/year
WebMD
Remote Full-Time Brand Copywriter – Pays $80K-$100K/year
Smalls
Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $48K-$55K/year
Honest Digital
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
One Inc.
Freelance Weekend Writer
McClatchy Media
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Five9
Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $90K-$113K/year
Vox Media
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Microsoft
Freelance Content Writer
ROSI Office Systems
Freelance Editorial/Design Analyst (Writer) – Pays $70K-$95K/year
Cloud and Things
Remote Full-Time Medical Writer – Pays $85K-$95K/year
MJH Life Sciences®
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $45-$50/hour
Soho Square Solutions
Remote Full-Time Lead Student Loans Writer/Content Strategist
NerdWallet
Freelance Writer – Pays $45/hour
Crossing Hurdles
Remote Full-Time Content Writer
Thera (YC S22)
Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $88-$93/hour
Cella
Freelance Writer – Pays $35-$40/hour
Great Value Hiring
