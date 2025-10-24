Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/24/2025

October 24, 2025 No Comments

Freelance Science Writer/Journalist – Pays $30-$80/hour
SPUN

Remote Full-Time Court/Legal Editor or Court/Legal Journalist – Pays $80K-$100K/year
Mystify Entertainment Network, Inc.

Freelance Copywriter
Citrus Health Group

Freelance Content Creator
Twine

Freelance Content Writer
IXL Learning

Freelance English Writer
Mindrift

Remote Full-Time Writer/Content Creator
RxBenefits, Inc.

Freelance Writer
Blue Plate Minds

Remote Full-Time Content Writer
Brave Thinking Institute

Freelance Copywriter
Alpine Solutions Group

Remote Full-Time Content Writer
Lensa

Freelance Health and Science Content Writer
Horizontal Talent

Remote Full-Time Content Strategist and Writer
Telna

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer – Pays $85K-$95K/year
WebMD

Remote Full-Time Brand Copywriter – Pays $80K-$100K/year
Smalls

Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $48K-$55K/year
Honest Digital

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
One Inc.

Freelance Weekend Writer
McClatchy Media

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Five9

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $90K-$113K/year
Vox Media

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Microsoft

Freelance Content Writer
ROSI Office Systems

Freelance Editorial/Design Analyst (Writer) – Pays $70K-$95K/year
Cloud and Things

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer – Pays $85K-$95K/year
MJH Life Sciences®

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $45-$50/hour
Soho Square Solutions

Remote Full-Time Lead Student Loans Writer/Content Strategist
NerdWallet

Freelance Writer – Pays $45/hour
Crossing Hurdles

Remote Full-Time Content Writer
Thera (YC S22)

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $88-$93/hour
Cella

Freelance Writer – Pays $35-$40/hour
Great Value Hiring

