Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/29/21

October 29, 2021 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Manager, Writer and Editor
One Day, Teach for America

Freelance Lead Writer
Touchpoint Media

Freelance Writer
Timken Company

Freelance Technical Editor
Arizent

Freelance Movie and TV News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Looper

Freelance Entertainment, Science, and History News Writer
Grunge

Freelance Writer
vpnAlert

Freelance Bloggers – Pays $100-$200/post
Intellifluence

Freelance Writers
We Write Blog Posts LLC

Freelance Native & Expert PC Hardware Writer
Tech Central

Freelance Writer
Soul Shepherding

Freelance Managing Editor
Private Internet Access

Freelance Business and/or Technology Content Writers
ContentFly

Freelance Blogger
Presto Media

Freelance Content Writer
Centra Staffing

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Personal Cat

Freelance SEO Content Writer
Content Dog

Freelance Writer
Reality Blurb

Freelance Writers with Experience or Passion for Board Games
DL LTD

Freelance Podcast Show Note Writer
Castos

Freelance Writers
Hero Fella

Freelance Copywriter
Salesforce

Freelance Copywriter
Deel

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle News Writer – Pays $20/hour
The List

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $55K-$85K/year
goPure

Freelance Content Writers – Pays $35/hour
Eleven Writing

Freelance Content Writer
LogicManager

Freelance eLearning Content Writer
AllenComm

Freelance Copywriter
TaskEasy

Freelance Social Media Content Creator – Pays $20-$30/hour
Starborn Solutions LLC

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

 





 





 





Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!


QUERY10




 

Fall 2020 24 Hour Short Story Contest


 



90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!



  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.