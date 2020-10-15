Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/15/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Philanthropy Reporter

Jewish Insider

Freelance Digital Content Producer

Fractl

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $80K-$85K/year

Endgame360 Inc.

Freelance Guest Editor – Pays $9,500/month

Poetry Foundation

Freelance SEO Content Marketer/Blog Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour

Shortform

Freelance SEO Content Writer

Content Dog

Freelance Archery Blog Writer

Bow & Hunter

Freelance Content Writers

moveBuddha

Freelance Writers

Point Visible

Freelance Photography Niche Writers

Swell Press Inc.

Freelance Guest Content Writer

Anafore

Freelance Content Writer

Near

Freelance Beauty Content Update Editors/Producers

Byrdie

Freelance Content Writer

Articulate

Freelance Managing Editor

360Learning

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

Thistle

Freelance Copywriter

Sywbol

Freelance Copywriter/Blogger

Arteza

Freelance Healthcare Writer – Pays $50/article

RxLive

Freelance Content Editor – Pays up to $4,500/month

Total Shape

Freelance Managing Editor

True North Custom

Freelance Healthcare Marketing Writer

True North Custom

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $17-$25/hour

Marketing Department, Inc.

Freelance Pitch Deck Writer

Terranova Launchpad

Freelance Contract Technical Writer – Pays $29-$35/hour

Viking Pure

Freelance Blog Contributor

Da Culture Report

Freelance Science Content Writer/Editor

Agilent

Freelance Content Writer

Luminous Media

Freelance Addiction & Mental Health Writer – Pays $20-$75/article

Addiction Recovery

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $30-$32/hour

Senders Communications Group

