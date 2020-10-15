Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/15/2020

October 15, 2020 No Comments

Freelance Philanthropy Reporter
Jewish Insider

Freelance Digital Content Producer
Fractl

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $80K-$85K/year
Endgame360 Inc.

Freelance Guest Editor – Pays $9,500/month
Poetry Foundation

Freelance SEO Content Marketer/Blog Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
Shortform

Freelance SEO Content Writer
Content Dog

Freelance Archery Blog Writer
Bow & Hunter

Freelance Content Writers
moveBuddha

Freelance Writers
Point Visible

Freelance Photography Niche Writers
Swell Press Inc.

Freelance Guest Content Writer
Anafore

Freelance Content Writer
Near

Freelance Beauty Content Update Editors/Producers
Byrdie

Freelance Content Writer
Articulate

Freelance Managing Editor
360Learning

Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Thistle

Freelance Copywriter
Sywbol

Freelance Copywriter/Blogger
Arteza

Freelance Healthcare Writer – Pays $50/article
RxLive

Freelance Content Editor – Pays up to $4,500/month
Total Shape

Freelance Managing Editor
True North Custom

Freelance Healthcare Marketing Writer
True North Custom

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $17-$25/hour
Marketing Department, Inc.

Freelance Pitch Deck Writer
Terranova Launchpad

Freelance Contract Technical Writer – Pays $29-$35/hour
Viking Pure

Freelance Blog Contributor
Da Culture Report

Freelance Science Content Writer/Editor
Agilent

Freelance Content Writer
Luminous Media

Freelance Addiction & Mental Health Writer – Pays $20-$75/article
Addiction Recovery

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $30-$32/hour
Senders Communications Group

