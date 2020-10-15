Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/15/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Philanthropy Reporter
Jewish Insider
Freelance Digital Content Producer
Fractl
Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $80K-$85K/year
Endgame360 Inc.
Freelance Guest Editor – Pays $9,500/month
Poetry Foundation
Freelance SEO Content Marketer/Blog Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
Shortform
Freelance SEO Content Writer
Content Dog
Freelance Archery Blog Writer
Bow & Hunter
Freelance Content Writers
moveBuddha
Freelance Writers
Point Visible
Freelance Photography Niche Writers
Swell Press Inc.
Freelance Guest Content Writer
Anafore
Freelance Beauty Content Update Editors/Producers
Byrdie
Freelance Content Writer
Articulate
Freelance Managing Editor
360Learning
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Thistle
Freelance Copywriter
Sywbol
Freelance Copywriter/Blogger
Arteza
Freelance Healthcare Writer – Pays $50/article
RxLive
Freelance Content Editor – Pays up to $4,500/month
Total Shape
Freelance Managing Editor
True North Custom
Freelance Healthcare Marketing Writer
True North Custom
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $17-$25/hour
Marketing Department, Inc.
Freelance Pitch Deck Writer
Terranova Launchpad
Freelance Contract Technical Writer – Pays $29-$35/hour
Viking Pure
Freelance Blog Contributor
Da Culture Report
Freelance Science Content Writer/Editor
Agilent
Freelance Content Writer
Luminous Media
Freelance Addiction & Mental Health Writer – Pays $20-$75/article
Addiction Recovery
Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $30-$32/hour
Senders Communications Group
