Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 10/12/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Content Writer for Educational Guides – Pays $45K-$55K/year
PrepScholar
Freelance Health Care/Hospice Editor – includes benefits
Aging Media Network
Freelance Copy Editor
Travelzoo Inc.
Freelance Business & Technology Copywriter
DockYard, Inc.
Freelance Technology Writer
Dotdash
Freelance Writer
Golden Wind Consulting
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.07-$0.10/word
Tempesta Media
Freelance Newsletter Copywriter – Pays $60/hour for 4 hours/month
blind ad
Freelance Proofreader/Fact-Checker/Editor – Pays $35/hour
blind ad
Freelance Web Producer – Pays $20/hour
Vila Media
Freelance Writer
Diply
Freelance Life Writer
Diply
Freelance Entertainment Writer
Diply
Freelance Managing Editor
7Cups
Freelance Professional Resume Writer
Bonnie Career Services, Inc.
Freelance Writers
QuickBooks
Freelance Dividend Stock Writer – Pays $200/article
DividendInvesting.org
Freelance Outdoor Living/Backyard & Patio Writers
LipsMedia
Freelance Copywriter/Content Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
North Star Messaging + Strategy
Freelance Business Writer
TopTal
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $500-$700/week
Law Offices of Shawn Sedaghat
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $3K-$4K/month
InventureX Crowdfunding
Freelance Writer
Dapper Confident
Freelance Marketing and Strategist Writer/Editor
DEKRA North America
Freelance Content Writer/Editor
SocialHub
Freelance Marketing Writer
Steyer Content
Freelance Digital Health Content Producer
UbiCare/ TPR Media, LLC
Freelance Content Editor
Blavity
Freelance Content Writer and Editor
Fresh Clicks Media
Freelance Robotics, Drones, and Circuits Curriculum Writer
Launch After School
7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition
At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.
And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!
Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html