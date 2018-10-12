Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 10/12/18

October 12, 2018 No Comments

Freelance Content Writer for Educational Guides – Pays $45K-$55K/year
PrepScholar

Freelance Health Care/Hospice Editor – includes benefits
Aging Media Network

Freelance Copy Editor
Travelzoo Inc.

Freelance Business & Technology Copywriter
DockYard, Inc.

Freelance Technology Writer
Dotdash

Freelance Writer
Golden Wind Consulting

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.07-$0.10/word
Tempesta Media

Freelance Newsletter Copywriter – Pays $60/hour for 4 hours/month
blind ad

Freelance Proofreader/Fact-Checker/Editor – Pays $35/hour
blind ad

Freelance Web Producer – Pays $20/hour
Vila Media

Freelance Writer
Diply

 

Freelance Life Writer
Diply

Freelance Entertainment Writer
Diply

Freelance Managing Editor
7Cups

Freelance Professional Resume Writer
Bonnie Career Services, Inc.

Freelance Writers
QuickBooks

Freelance Dividend Stock Writer – Pays $200/article
DividendInvesting.org

Freelance Outdoor Living/Backyard & Patio Writers
LipsMedia

Freelance Copywriter/Content Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
North Star Messaging + Strategy

Freelance Business Writer
TopTal

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $500-$700/week
Law Offices of Shawn Sedaghat

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $3K-$4K/month
InventureX Crowdfunding

Freelance Writer
Dapper Confident

Freelance Marketing and Strategist Writer/Editor
DEKRA North America

Freelance Content Writer/Editor
SocialHub

Freelance Marketing Writer
Steyer Content

Freelance Digital Health Content Producer
UbiCare/ TPR Media, LLC

Freelance Content Editor
Blavity

Freelance Content Writer and Editor
Fresh Clicks Media

Freelance Robotics, Drones, and Circuits Curriculum Writer
Launch After School

