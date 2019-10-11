Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/10/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Temporary Assignment Editor – Pays $65K-$70K/year

Rewire.News

Freelance Health Writer – $25K-$30K/year

United Press International

Freelance Editor of Media Partnerships

Three Ships

Freelance News Photographer – Pays $20K-$25K/year

Havre Daily News

Freelance Beauty Content Update Editors/Producers – Pays $15-$25/hour

Byrdie

Freelance Columnist

rt.com

Freelance Writers & Editors

METRO, A CNET Content Solutions Platform

Freelance Managing Editor

October Multimedia Co Ltd

Freelance Writers – Pays $50/article

blind ad

Freelance Writer – Pays $25/hour

Pierce College Puyallup

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.03/word

Pest Control Blog

Freelance Credit & Personal Finance Writer

ScoreSense

Freelance Digital Marketing & Growth Marketing Copywriter

Eduard Klein

Freelance Blogger

Gameblogger

Freelance Personal Finance Writer

Millennial Money

Freelance Sales Technology Writer – includes benefits

Fit Small Business

Freelance Writer – Pays $18-$35/hour

ShoutVox

Freelance Writer/Journalist – $3,600-$4,000/month

Adapt Marketing

Freelance Copywriter

Viiva

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – includes benefits

CrowdStrike

Freelance Editor – Pays $800-$1,400/month

Sterling Media

Freelance Writers – Pays $1K-$3K/month

EC Pro Writing and Editing

Freelance Medical Writer

TPIRC/Southern California Food Allergy Institute

Freelance Contributing Writer – $13-$15/hour

360 Quote LLC

Freelance Research/SEO Junior Editor – Pays $14-$16/hour

360 Quote LLC

Freelance Copywriter

The Troika Group

Freelance Blog Writers

MACE Media Group

Freelance Spanish Contractor Book Editor

Learning A-Z

Freelance Transcriber

Tape To Type

Freelance Home, Pets, And Crafts Content Update Editor – Pays $25/hour

The Spruce

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes:

Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually

Sample phone query from Christine Greeley

The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday

Your Rights As a "Freelancer"

and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html