Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/10/19

October 10, 2019

Freelance Temporary Assignment Editor – Pays $65K-$70K/year
Rewire.News

Freelance Health Writer – $25K-$30K/year
United Press International

Freelance Editor of Media Partnerships
Three Ships

Freelance News Photographer – Pays $20K-$25K/year
Havre Daily News

Freelance Beauty Content Update Editors/Producers – Pays $15-$25/hour
Byrdie

Freelance Columnist
rt.com

Freelance Writers & Editors
METRO, A CNET Content Solutions Platform

Freelance Managing Editor
October Multimedia Co Ltd

Freelance Writers – Pays $50/article
blind ad

Freelance Writer – Pays $25/hour
Pierce College Puyallup

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.03/word
Pest Control Blog

Freelance Credit & Personal Finance Writer
ScoreSense

Freelance Digital Marketing & Growth Marketing Copywriter
Eduard Klein

Freelance Blogger
Gameblogger

Freelance Personal Finance Writer
Millennial Money

Freelance Sales Technology Writer – includes benefits
Fit Small Business

Freelance Writer – Pays $18-$35/hour
ShoutVox

Freelance Writer/Journalist – $3,600-$4,000/month
Adapt Marketing

Freelance Copywriter
Viiva

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – includes benefits
CrowdStrike

Freelance Editor – Pays $800-$1,400/month
Sterling Media

Freelance Writers – Pays $1K-$3K/month
EC Pro Writing and Editing

Freelance Medical Writer
TPIRC/Southern California Food Allergy Institute

Freelance Contributing Writer – $13-$15/hour
360 Quote LLC

Freelance Research/SEO Junior Editor – Pays $14-$16/hour
360 Quote LLC

Freelance Copywriter
The Troika Group

Freelance Blog Writers
MACE Media Group

Freelance Spanish Contractor Book Editor
Learning A-Z

Freelance Transcriber
Tape To Type

Freelance Home, Pets, And Crafts Content Update Editor – Pays $25/hour
The Spruce

