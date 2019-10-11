Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/10/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Temporary Assignment Editor – Pays $65K-$70K/year
Rewire.News
Freelance Health Writer – $25K-$30K/year
United Press International
Freelance Editor of Media Partnerships
Three Ships
Freelance News Photographer – Pays $20K-$25K/year
Havre Daily News
Freelance Beauty Content Update Editors/Producers – Pays $15-$25/hour
Byrdie
Freelance Columnist
rt.com
Freelance Writers & Editors
METRO, A CNET Content Solutions Platform
Freelance Managing Editor
October Multimedia Co Ltd
Freelance Writers – Pays $50/article
blind ad
Freelance Writer – Pays $25/hour
Pierce College Puyallup
Freelance Writers – Pays $0.03/word
Pest Control Blog
Freelance Credit & Personal Finance Writer
ScoreSense
Freelance Digital Marketing & Growth Marketing Copywriter
Eduard Klein
Freelance Blogger
Gameblogger
Freelance Personal Finance Writer
Millennial Money
Freelance Sales Technology Writer – includes benefits
Fit Small Business
Freelance Writer – Pays $18-$35/hour
ShoutVox
Freelance Writer/Journalist – $3,600-$4,000/month
Adapt Marketing
Freelance Copywriter
Viiva
Freelance Marketing Copywriter – includes benefits
CrowdStrike
Freelance Editor – Pays $800-$1,400/month
Sterling Media
Freelance Writers – Pays $1K-$3K/month
EC Pro Writing and Editing
Freelance Medical Writer
TPIRC/Southern California Food Allergy Institute
Freelance Contributing Writer – $13-$15/hour
360 Quote LLC
Freelance Research/SEO Junior Editor – Pays $14-$16/hour
360 Quote LLC
Freelance Copywriter
The Troika Group
Freelance Blog Writers
MACE Media Group
Freelance Spanish Contractor Book Editor
Learning A-Z
Freelance Transcriber
Tape To Type
Freelance Home, Pets, And Crafts Content Update Editor – Pays $25/hour
The Spruce
