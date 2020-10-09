Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/09/20

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Digital Content Editor

Orlando Weekly

Freelance Copy Editor

ProPublica

Freelance Managing Editor

The Trace

Freelance Story Editor

The Trace

Freelance Financial News Content Editor

TTN Operation Ireland Limited

Freelance Writer

Centerfield Media

Freelance Copy Editor/Writer

China Daily USA

Freelance Medical Writer/Editor – Pays $55K-$65K/year with benefits

Ethis Communications

Freelance Video Game News Writer – Pays $20/hour

Static Media

Freelance Web Story Writer – Pays $60/hour

Lemberg Law

Freelance Health and Wellness News Writer – Pays $20/hour

Static Media

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Feature Writer

The List

Freelance Food News Feature Writer

Mashed

Freelance Movie and TV Feature Writer

Looper

Freelance Marketing & SaaS Writers

Codeless

Freelance Content Manager

Time Doctor

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.03-$0.15/word

Real Estate Skills, Inc.

Freelance Copywriter/Blogger

Arteza

Freelance Content Writer for Software Testing SaaS

Testpad

Freelance Special Projects Editor

Bustle Digital Group

Freelance Content Creator

Nimbata

Freelance Cyber Security Curriculum Writer

Chegg

Freelance Content Writer

Cleo

Freelance Style and Grooming Writer

The Manual

Freelance Content Writer

Articulate

Freelance Writer – Pays $31K-$44K/year

JewelryTalk

Freelance Blog Writer

The Darl

Freelance Blog Contributor

Da Culture Report

Freelance Blogger

Center for Interventional Pain & Spine

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $200-$800/week

Ebizon NetInfo Pvt. Ltd

