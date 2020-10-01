Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/01/20

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Trending News Reporter

IBTimes

Freelance News Editor – includes benefits

The Markup

Freelance Labor Reporter – includes benefits

The Markup

Freelance Privacy Reporter – includes benefits

The Markup

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $14-$17/hour

The Inlander

Freelance Poker Industry and Community Reporter

blind ad

Freelance Copy Editor

ProPublica

Freelance Breaking News Reporter

IBTimes

Freelance Movie and TV News Writer – Pays $20/hour

Looper

Freelance Health and Wellness Feature Writer

Health Digest

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer

Nicki Swift

Freelance Content Strategist

Johnson & Johnson

Freelance Staff Writer

Inside Philanthropy

Freelance Business Law Writer

Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Social Media Coordinator & Copy Writer

blind ad

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $22-$25/hour, plus benefits

Optimal

Freelance Automotive Writer – Pays $0.05/word

INR Specialties LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05-$0.10/word

VPN Website

Freelance Women’s Fashion Writer

DressEdit

Freelance Writers

Aha Media Group

Freelance Technical Writer

Spartan Technologies

Freelance Content Editor

360Learning

Freelance Culture Writer

Bustle

Freelance Science Writers

ContentGrow

Freelance Sports Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour

ITG Next

Freelance Entertainment Staff Writer

90min.com

Freelance WordPress Blogger – Pays $2,500/month

WordCandy

Freelance Gaming Guides Writer

Digital Trends

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $12-$15/hour

Capital Ford of Raleigh

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $40K-$80K/year

Robert Half

