Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/01/20

Freelance Trending News Reporter
IBTimes
Freelance News Editor – includes benefits
The Markup
Freelance Labor Reporter – includes benefits
The Markup
Freelance Privacy Reporter – includes benefits
The Markup
Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $14-$17/hour
The Inlander
Freelance Poker Industry and Community Reporter
blind ad
ProPublica
Freelance Breaking News Reporter
IBTimes
Freelance Movie and TV News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Looper
Freelance Health and Wellness Feature Writer
Health Digest
Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer
Nicki Swift
Johnson & Johnson
Inside Philanthropy
Martindale-Hubbell
Freelance Social Media Coordinator & Copy Writer
blind ad
Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $22-$25/hour, plus benefits
Optimal
Freelance Automotive Writer – Pays $0.05/word
INR Specialties LLC
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05-$0.10/word
VPN Website
Freelance Women’s Fashion Writer
DressEdit
Aha Media Group
Spartan Technologies
360Learning
Bustle
ContentGrow
Freelance Sports Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour
ITG Next
Freelance Entertainment Staff Writer
90min.com
Freelance WordPress Blogger – Pays $2,500/month
WordCandy
Freelance Gaming Guides Writer
Digital Trends
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $12-$15/hour
Capital Ford of Raleigh
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $40K-$80K/year
Robert Half
