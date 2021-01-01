Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 1/01/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Local Reporter/Editor – Wisconsin
Patch Media
Freelance Breaking News Reporter/Local News Curator – Illinois
Patch Media
Freelance Assistant Editor
CalMatters
Freelance Reporter
Chemical Watch
Freelance SMB, Personal Finance Editor
IBTimes
Freelance Celebrity Writer
BSM
Freelance Gardening/Planting Writer
Learn Planting
Freelance Real Estate Investing Industry Blogger/Writer
HQ Account, LLC
Freelance Writer
GearMoose
Freelance UX Writer
Sketch
Freelance Senior Content Writer
Code Ocean
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $63K-$73K/year
Later
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $50-$75/hour
Blue Pegs Consulting
Freelance Copywriter
Keyper Company
Freelance Copywriter
Symphony Talent
Freelance Social Media Manager + Content Creator – Pays $14-$19/hour
SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $13.50/hour
HotNewHipHop.com
Freelance Writer/Content Developer
FranklinCovey
Freelance Social Copywriter
Honey Bar Media, Inc.
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $18-$25/hour
Cristaux International
Freelance Writer & Analyst
Staking Rewards
Freelance Web Content Writer – Health & Wellness
Moringa Infusions
Freelance Investigative Journalist – Pays $25,154-$50,097/year
UniversityWafer, Inc.
Freelance Medical Content Writer – Pays $9-$22/hour
Brown Management Consulting
Freelance Medical White Paper Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour
Mcdonald Content Solutions
Freelance Creative Copywriter – includes benefits
AudiologyDesign
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!
QUERY10
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html