Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 1/01/2021

Freelance Local Reporter/Editor – Wisconsin

Patch Media

Freelance Breaking News Reporter/Local News Curator – Illinois

Patch Media

Freelance Assistant Editor

CalMatters

Freelance Reporter

Chemical Watch

Freelance SMB, Personal Finance Editor

IBTimes

Freelance Celebrity Writer

BSM

Freelance Gardening/Planting Writer

Learn Planting

Freelance Real Estate Investing Industry Blogger/Writer

HQ Account, LLC

Freelance Writer

GearMoose

Freelance UX Writer

Sketch

Freelance Senior Content Writer

Code Ocean

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $63K-$73K/year

Later

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $50-$75/hour

Blue Pegs Consulting

Freelance Copywriter

Keyper Company

Freelance Copywriter

Symphony Talent

Freelance Social Media Manager + Content Creator – Pays $14-$19/hour

SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $13.50/hour

HotNewHipHop.com

Freelance Writer/Content Developer

FranklinCovey

Freelance Social Copywriter

Honey Bar Media, Inc.

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $18-$25/hour

Cristaux International

Freelance Writer & Analyst

Staking Rewards

Freelance Web Content Writer – Health & Wellness

Moringa Infusions

Freelance Investigative Journalist – Pays $25,154-$50,097/year

UniversityWafer, Inc.

Freelance Medical Content Writer – Pays $9-$22/hour

Brown Management Consulting

Freelance Medical White Paper Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour

Mcdonald Content Solutions

Freelance Creative Copywriter – includes benefits

AudiologyDesign

