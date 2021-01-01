Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 1/01/2021

January 1, 2021 No Comments

Freelance Local Reporter/Editor – Wisconsin
Patch Media

Freelance Breaking News Reporter/Local News Curator – Illinois
Patch Media

Freelance Assistant Editor
CalMatters

Freelance Reporter
Chemical Watch

Freelance SMB, Personal Finance Editor
IBTimes

Freelance Celebrity Writer
BSM

Freelance Gardening/Planting Writer
Learn Planting

Freelance Real Estate Investing Industry Blogger/Writer
HQ Account, LLC

Freelance Writer
GearMoose

Freelance UX Writer
Sketch

Freelance Senior Content Writer
Code Ocean

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $63K-$73K/year
Later

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $50-$75/hour
Blue Pegs Consulting

Freelance Copywriter
Keyper Company

Freelance Copywriter
Symphony Talent

Freelance Social Media Manager + Content Creator – Pays $14-$19/hour
SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $13.50/hour
HotNewHipHop.com

Freelance Writer/Content Developer
FranklinCovey

Freelance Social Copywriter
Honey Bar Media, Inc.

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $18-$25/hour
Cristaux International

Freelance Writer & Analyst
Staking Rewards

Freelance Web Content Writer – Health & Wellness
Moringa Infusions

Freelance Investigative Journalist – Pays $25,154-$50,097/year
UniversityWafer, Inc.

Freelance Medical Content Writer – Pays $9-$22/hour
Brown Management Consulting

Freelance Medical White Paper Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour
Mcdonald Content Solutions

Freelance Creative Copywriter – includes benefits
AudiologyDesign

