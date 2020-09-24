Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 09/24/20

September 24, 2020 No Comments

Freelance Full-time Managing Director, Senior Editor
Teach For America

Freelance Copywriter (CPG / POS)
design studio of a major CPG brand

Freelance Marketing Publications Writer – Pays up to $59/hour
tech company

Freelance Food News Writer
Mashed

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment News Writer
Nicki Swift

Freelance PR Specialist – FinTech/Personal Finance
ValueChampion

Freelance Part-time Blog Writer
Flipboard

Freelance Writer
The DJ Fix

Freelance Assistant Social Media Editor
Bustle Digital Group

Freelance Copy Editor and Writer
617MediaGroup

Freelance Copy Editor
WFMZ.com

Freelance Grant Writer
Insperity

Freelance Part-time Proposal Editor
Ellumen

Freelance Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour
Women.com

Freelance Content Writer
swiftsafe

Freelance Writer / Editor – Music Culture. Pays up to $75K/year.
Remezcla

Freelance SEO Longform Freelance Writer – Pays $0.01/word
Semify LLC

Freelance Full-time Managing Editor – Pays $70K-$75K/year
OkayAfrica

Freelance Writer/Reporter
Hey, Black Mom!

Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $12-$20/hour
360 Quote LLC

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $35-$60/hour
JMI

Freelance Career and Trade Education Writers/Editors
Westchester Publishing Services

Freelance Writer/Editor
ATP Tour, Inc.

Freelance Writer
NetElixir

Freelance Resume Writer
Risesmart Inc.

Freelance Writer – personal/worker’s comp injury
Tempesta Media, LLC

Freelance Writer – Elementary school curriculum. Pays $20-$30/hour
Double Ink

Freelance Full-time Marketing Coordinator
Lark Hotels

Freelance Contract Grant Writer
Homeless Children’s Network

