Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 09/24/20

Freelance Full-time Managing Director, Senior Editor
Teach For America
Freelance Copywriter (CPG / POS)
design studio of a major CPG brand
Freelance Marketing Publications Writer – Pays up to $59/hour
tech company
Freelance Food News Writer
Mashed
Freelance Celebrity Entertainment News Writer
Nicki Swift
Freelance PR Specialist – FinTech/Personal Finance
ValueChampion
Freelance Part-time Blog Writer
Flipboard
Freelance Writer
The DJ Fix
Freelance Assistant Social Media Editor
Bustle Digital Group
Freelance Copy Editor and Writer
617MediaGroup
Freelance Copy Editor
WFMZ.com
Freelance Grant Writer
Insperity
Freelance Part-time Proposal Editor
Ellumen
Freelance Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour
Women.com
Freelance Content Writer
swiftsafe
Freelance Writer / Editor – Music Culture. Pays up to $75K/year.
Remezcla
Freelance SEO Longform Freelance Writer – Pays $0.01/word
Semify LLC
Freelance Full-time Managing Editor – Pays $70K-$75K/year
OkayAfrica
Freelance Writer/Reporter
Hey, Black Mom!
Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $12-$20/hour
360 Quote LLC
Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $35-$60/hour
JMI
Freelance Career and Trade Education Writers/Editors
Westchester Publishing Services
Freelance Writer/Editor
ATP Tour, Inc.
Freelance Writer
NetElixir
Freelance Resume Writer
Risesmart Inc.
Freelance Writer – personal/worker’s comp injury
Tempesta Media, LLC
Freelance Writer – Elementary school curriculum. Pays $20-$30/hour
Double Ink
Freelance Full-time Marketing Coordinator
Lark Hotels
Freelance Contract Grant Writer
Homeless Children’s Network
