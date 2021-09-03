Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 09/03/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??
We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Copy Editor
FLYING
Freelance Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour
Centerfield Media
Freelance Copywriter
Neon Ambition
Freelance Entertainment, Science, and History Writer – Pays $20/hour
Grunge
Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Feature Writer
The List
VPN Editor
ReflectorMedia
Freelance Finance Writer – Pays $0.06-$0.12/word
Private
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.10/word
Private
Freelance Writer
Forward Slash Media
Freelance Linux and Tech Writers
Make Tech Easier
Freelance Gardening Writer
MC Media
Freelance Writer
Coffee Brewing Pro
Freelance Home Improvement Writers
AM Publishing
Freelance SEO Writers
Complete SEO
Freelance Windows 11 Tech Writer
ReflectorMedia
Freelance SEO Sports Writer
Fractl
Freelance Copywriter
Thrive Causemetics
Freelance Managing Editor
Wiley
Freelance Content Writer
Camping World
Freelance Demand Generation Content Editor
Thrive
Freelance Copy Editor
WebMD
Freelance SEO Copywriter
Dealer Inspire
Freelance Senior Writer
KeepTruckin
Freelance Romance Plot Writer
Zoomob Limited
Freelance Technical Content Creator – Pays $100K/year
Files.com
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20-$40/hour
Express Writers
Freelance Chinchilla Care Blog Writter – Pays $800/month
Quality Cage
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!
QUERY10
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html
BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!
BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.