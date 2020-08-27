Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/27/20

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Marketing Writer and Content Coordinator

Church World Service

Freelance Content Manager

MedShadow

Freelance Legal Marketing Copywriter

Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Criminal Law Writer

Nolo

Freelance Personal Finance Writer

Launch Potato

Freelance Real Estate Lesson Writer

Study.com

Freelance Cryptocurrency Writer/Editor – Pays $225/week

blind ad

Freelance Native English Academic Writer/Researcher/Teacher

blind ad

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $60K-$65K/year

Brave Thinking Institute

Freelance Technology and Legal Writer – Pays around $1K/week

Impactian

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word

Cycling Website

Freelance Conservative News Editor – Pays $700-$1K/week

Conservative Institute, LLC

Freelance Writers

Three Ships

Freelance Writer – Pays $240/week

Wizard Race and Sports

Freelance Copy Editor

Cloudwards

Freelance Writer

CLP Injury Lawyers

Freelance Writer

proHVACinfo

Freelance Bilingual Italian/English Copywriter/Content Writer

2 Marketing

Freelance Writer

Bustle Digital Group

Freelance Financial Copywriter

ICUC

Staff Writer – Pays $50K-$70K/year

Atticus

Freelance B2B SaaS/Technology Content Writers – Pays $35-$50/article

LeadsPanda

Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Bustle Digital Group

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $30-$50/hour

Accessibility.com, LLC

Freelance Creative Copywriter – Pays $70/hour

Pharmaceutical Advertising Agency

Freelance Content Writer

The NorthStar Group

Freelance Digital Marketing Content Writer

Phase2

Freelance Content Writer

Players Publishing Limited

Freelance Creative Copywriter – Pays $50/hour

Paintgun

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $35K-$60K/year

All Service Financial

