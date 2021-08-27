Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/26/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??
We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
New England Regional Cannabis Industry Reporter – Pays $40K-$45K/year
Grown In
Freelance Editor
O’Rourke Media Group
Freelance Associate Writer – Pays $28.41-$37.13/hour
Earthjustice
Freelance Local Reporter/Editor
Patch Media
Freelane Social Media Editor
National Catholic Reporter
Freelance Financial Journalist
Kensho Growth
Health Care Reporter – Pays $65K/year
CapRadio
Freelance Editor
Launch Potato
Freelance Writer-Columnist
RT.com
Freelane Environmental Writer
Treehugger
Freelance SEO Writers
Complete SEO
Freelance Windows 11 Tech Writer
ReflectorMedia
Freelance SEO Writers
Ahrefs Pte Ltd
Freelance Writer
RMCM Holdings
Freelance Gaming Headphones Reviewer – Pays $75-$115/article
Unicode Media
Freelance Writers
Ninja Writers
Freelance Writers
NXT Global Tech
Freelance Writer
Maggic
Freelance Digital Content Writer
Media Relations, Inc.
Freelane Copywriters
Clutch
Freelance Editor – Pays $40/post
BuildZoom
Freelance Copywriter
Parachute
Freelance Creative Writer
Centre Technologies
Freelance Social Media Writer
Section4
Freelane Romance Plot Writer – Pays $150/outline
Zoomob Limited
Freelance Writer – Pays $60/hour
Global Lingo
Freelance SEO Entertainment Content Writer
Collider
Freelance Copywriter
Business Marketing Engine
Freelance Language and Culture Blogger
Transparent Language
Freelane Medical Transcriptionist – Pays up to $20/hour
Cornerstone Functional Medicine and Rehabilitation
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!
QUERY10
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html
BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!
BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.