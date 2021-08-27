Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/26/21

August 26, 2021 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

 

New England Regional Cannabis Industry Reporter – Pays $40K-$45K/year
Grown In

Freelance Editor
O’Rourke Media Group

Freelance Associate Writer – Pays $28.41-$37.13/hour
Earthjustice

Freelance Local Reporter/Editor
Patch Media

Freelane Social Media Editor
National Catholic Reporter

Freelance Financial Journalist
Kensho Growth

Health Care Reporter – Pays $65K/year
CapRadio

Freelance Editor
Launch Potato

Freelance Writer-Columnist
RT.com

Freelane Environmental Writer
Treehugger

Freelance SEO Writers
Complete SEO

Freelance Windows 11 Tech Writer
ReflectorMedia

Freelance SEO Writers
Ahrefs Pte Ltd

Freelance Writer
RMCM Holdings

Freelance Gaming Headphones Reviewer – Pays $75-$115/article
Unicode Media

Freelance Writers
Ninja Writers

Freelance Writers
NXT Global Tech

Freelance Writer
Maggic

Freelance Digital Content Writer
Media Relations, Inc.

Freelane Copywriters
Clutch

Freelance Editor – Pays $40/post
BuildZoom

Freelance Copywriter
Parachute

Freelance Creative Writer
Centre Technologies

Freelance Social Media Writer
Section4

Freelane Romance Plot Writer – Pays $150/outline
Zoomob Limited

Freelance Writer – Pays $60/hour
Global Lingo

Freelance SEO Entertainment Content Writer
Collider

Freelance Copywriter
Business Marketing Engine

Freelance Language and Culture Blogger
Transparent Language

Freelane Medical Transcriptionist – Pays up to $20/hour
Cornerstone Functional Medicine and Rehabilitation

 

 

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!





 





 





Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!


QUERY10




 

Fall 2020 24 Hour Short Story Contest


 



90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!



  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

 



BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!

BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.