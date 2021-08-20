Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/19/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??
Freelance Healthcare Editor
Aging Media Network
Freelance Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour
Centra Staffing
Technical Content Creator – Pays $100K/year
Files.com
Freelance Content Writer
OneCare Media
Freelance Content Writer
VEBA Systems
Freelance Product Copywriter
Zulily, LLC
Freelance Health and Wellness Writer
ETNT Health
Freelance SEO Content Writers
Martindale-Hubbell
Freelance Content Writer
Bravely
Freelance Content Writer
Feel Good Media
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.04-$0.06/word
Long Tail Media LLC
Freelance B2B SaaS/Technology Content Writers
LeadsPanda
Freelance Content Specialist
Ellipsis Marketing LTD
Freelance Dialogue Writers
SWAG MASHA
Freelance Photography Blogger
PhotoWorkout
Freelance Writer
Madeo
Freelance Copywriter
Razorfish
Freelance Pre-Clinical Content Managers & Content Writers
Sketchy
Freelance Medical Content Writer – Pays $30/article
viralMD
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $40K-$55K/year
Interior Define
Freelance Science Copywriter – Pays $35-$40/hour
Basepaws
Freelance Copywriter
The Mom Project
Freelance AfroTech Branded Content Writer
Blavity, Inc.
Freelance Business/Marketing Text Writer – Pays $12-$15/hour
The CBA Group
Freelance Student Technical Writer – Pays $18/hour
LittleBird
Life Science/Pharmaceutical Copywriter
Point-of-Care Partners
Freelance Student Marketing Copywriter – Pays $18/hour
LittleBird
Freelance SEO Content Writer
Frescodata, LLC
Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $10-$16/hour
Babbletype
