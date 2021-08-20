Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/19/21

August 19, 2021 No Comments

Freelance Healthcare Editor
Aging Media Network

Freelance Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour
Centra Staffing

Technical Content Creator – Pays $100K/year
Files.com

Freelance Content Writer
OneCare Media

Freelance Content Writer
VEBA Systems

Freelance Product Copywriter
Zulily, LLC

Freelance Health and Wellness Writer
ETNT Health

Freelance SEO Content Writers
Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Content Writer
Bravely

Freelance Content Writer
Feel Good Media

Freelance Writers
AR

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.04-$0.06/word
Long Tail Media LLC

Freelance B2B SaaS/Technology Content Writers
LeadsPanda

Freelance Content Specialist
Ellipsis Marketing LTD

Freelance Dialogue Writers
SWAG MASHA

Freelance Photography Blogger
PhotoWorkout

Freelance Writer
Madeo

Freelance Copywriter
Razorfish

Freelance Pre-Clinical Content Managers & Content Writers
Sketchy

Freelance Medical Content Writer – Pays $30/article
viralMD

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $40K-$55K/year
Interior Define

Freelance Science Copywriter – Pays $35-$40/hour
Basepaws

Freelance Copywriter
The Mom Project

Freelance AfroTech Branded Content Writer
Blavity, Inc.

Freelance Business/Marketing Text Writer – Pays $12-$15/hour
The CBA Group

Freelance Student Technical Writer – Pays $18/hour
LittleBird

Life Science/Pharmaceutical Copywriter
Point-of-Care Partners

Freelance Student Marketing Copywriter – Pays $18/hour
LittleBird

Freelance SEO Content Writer
Frescodata, LLC

Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $10-$16/hour
Babbletype

