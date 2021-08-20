Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/19/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

Freelance Healthcare Editor

Aging Media Network

Freelance Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour

Centra Staffing

Technical Content Creator – Pays $100K/year

Files.com

Freelance Content Writer

OneCare Media

Freelance Content Writer

VEBA Systems

Freelance Product Copywriter

Zulily, LLC

Freelance Health and Wellness Writer

ETNT Health

Freelance SEO Content Writers

Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Content Writer

Bravely

Freelance Content Writer

Feel Good Media

Freelance Writers

AR

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.04-$0.06/word

Long Tail Media LLC

Freelance B2B SaaS/Technology Content Writers

LeadsPanda

Freelance Content Specialist

Ellipsis Marketing LTD

Freelance Dialogue Writers

SWAG MASHA

Freelance Photography Blogger

PhotoWorkout

Freelance Writer

Madeo

Freelance Copywriter

Razorfish

Freelance Pre-Clinical Content Managers & Content Writers

Sketchy

Freelance Medical Content Writer – Pays $30/article

viralMD

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $40K-$55K/year

Interior Define

Freelance Science Copywriter – Pays $35-$40/hour

Basepaws

Freelance Copywriter

The Mom Project

Freelance AfroTech Branded Content Writer

Blavity, Inc.

Freelance Business/Marketing Text Writer – Pays $12-$15/hour

The CBA Group

Freelance Student Technical Writer – Pays $18/hour

LittleBird

Life Science/Pharmaceutical Copywriter

Point-of-Care Partners

Freelance Student Marketing Copywriter – Pays $18/hour

LittleBird

Freelance SEO Content Writer

Frescodata, LLC

Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $10-$16/hour

Babbletype

