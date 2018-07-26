Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 07/26/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $50K-$60K/year
Nebraska Life Magazine
Freelance Technology Writer
DotDash
Freelance Business Development Writer – Pays $45K-$60K/year
Marc Waring Ventures LLC
Freelance Writer – Pays $35-$100/article
Digital Trends
Freelance Resume Writer
Quest
Freelance Legal Writer
BluShark Digital LLC
Freelance Writer
blind ad
Freelance Curriculum Writer – Science
Great Minds
Freelance Copywriter
Coffee Meets Bagel
Freelance Writer
Legalcom Group
Freelance Copy/Writing Editors
WebpageFX
Freelance Content/Copy Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour
Creative Circle
Freelance Brand Writer – Pays $30-$50/hour, plus benefits
Pastel
Freelance Copywriter
HomeWorks Energy
Freelance Writer
The Hoth
Freelance Technical Writer
Netlify
Freelance Staff Writer
Talent Inc.
Freelance Church Planting Content Channel Editor – Pays $25/hour
International Mission Board
Freelance Writer
Ambrosia Treatment Center
Freelance Copy Editor
Pressed Juicery
Freelance Illustrator
Upwork
Freelance Writer
Liberty Lake Gazette
Freelance Legal Writer – Pays $50-$150/hour
CloudKeyz, Inc.
Freelance Blockchain Content Writers – Pays $40K-$70K/year
CoinCircle
Freelance Technical Writer
BriteCore
Freelance Technical Writer & Proof Reader
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Freelance Poetry Editor
Bookfox
Freelance Senior Writer – includes benefits
INK
Freelance Email Writer
Lifehack
Freelance Medical Scribe – Pays $10/hour
iScribes
