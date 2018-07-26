Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 07/26/18

July 26, 2018

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $50K-$60K/year
Nebraska Life Magazine

Freelance Technology Writer
DotDash

Freelance Business Development Writer – Pays $45K-$60K/year
Marc Waring Ventures LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $35-$100/article
Digital Trends

Freelance Resume Writer
Quest

Freelance Legal Writer
BluShark Digital LLC

Freelance Writer
blind ad

Freelance Curriculum Writer – Science
Great Minds

Freelance Copywriter
Coffee Meets Bagel

Freelance Writer
Legalcom Group

Freelance Copy/Writing Editors
WebpageFX

Freelance Content/Copy Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour
Creative Circle

Freelance Brand Writer – Pays $30-$50/hour, plus benefits
Pastel

Freelance Copywriter
HomeWorks Energy

Freelance Writer
The Hoth

Freelance Technical Writer
Netlify

Freelance Staff Writer
Talent Inc.

Freelance Church Planting Content Channel Editor – Pays $25/hour
International Mission Board

Freelance Writer
Ambrosia Treatment Center

Freelance Copy Editor
Pressed Juicery

Freelance Illustrator
Upwork

Freelance Writer
Liberty Lake Gazette

Freelance Legal Writer – Pays $50-$150/hour
CloudKeyz, Inc.

Freelance Blockchain Content Writers – Pays $40K-$70K/year
CoinCircle

Freelance Technical Writer
BriteCore

Freelance Technical Writer & Proof Reader
Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Freelance Poetry Editor
Bookfox

Freelance Senior Writer – includes benefits
INK

Freelance Email Writer
Lifehack

Freelance Medical Scribe – Pays $10/hour
iScribes

 

