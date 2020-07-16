Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/16/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Technical Writer

360 Quote LLC

Freelance Celeb Gossip Feature/News Writer

Nicki Swift

Freelance Political Reporter

IBT Media

Freelance Digital Content Specialist – Pays $19-$21/hour

Accelerate Change

Freelance Content Reviewer – Pays $16/hour

Lighthouse Services

Freelance Writer

blind ad

Freelance Cryptocurrency Writer/Editor – Pays $15/hour

blind ad

Freelance Writer

blind ad

Freelance SEO Content Writer

PaperStreet

Freelance Writer – Pays $13-$17/hour

VIDA Select

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.05/word

Sky Pix

Freelance Content Writer

WPLeaders

Freelance Writers

Minc Law

Freelance Tech Blog Writer

iAnyshare

Freelance Copy-Editor – Pays $22/hour

Lelu&Bobo

Freelance Proposal Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour

ICAST

Freelance Data Coordinator/Copywriter

Rational

Freelance Commerce Editor

Bustle Digital Group

Freelance Marketing Content Writer

Align

Freelance Legal Editor

ThinkHR

Freelance Editor – Pays $17-$21/hour

Soomo Learning

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Editor

New York Gal

Freelance Writer

Risesmart Inc.

Freelance CBD, Outdoor-Centric, Lifestyle Brand Writer/Editor – Pays $25/hour

Flow

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $25-$75/hour

VMG Studios

Freelance Resume Writer

EBR HR Experts

Freelance Conservative Media Writer – Pays $15-$17/hour

Conservative Business Journal

Freelance Content Writer

Players Publishing Limited

Freelance Sports Blogger

Scout My Game

Freelance Proofreader

Overby Court Reporting Service

