Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/15/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??
We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for
Freelance Features Editor
LoveToKnow Media
Freelance Technical Writer
The Seltzer Firm PLLC
Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer
Nicki Swift
Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer
Nicki Swift
Freelance Copywriter
MarketSmiths Content Strategists
Freelance Digital Marketing Writer
Lead Generation Experts
Freelance Pet Care Writers
PetKeen
Freelance Tech Writer – Pays $21/hour
Brighton Analytics
Freelance VA/Content Manager
RCL
Freelance Food Photographer – Pays $30-$40/hour
Info Publishing Impact LLC
Freelance RV Enthusiast or RV Expert Writer
RVing Know How
Freelance Writer
NBD Enterprises
Freelance Men’s Grooming Writers
Rooftop Squad
Freelance Real Estate Writers – Pays $0.05-$0.30/word
ContentFly
Freelance Journalist
Awareness Branding & Consulting
Freelance Cleanroom or Laboratory Writer
Fortive
Freelance Cloud-Based Software Writer/Reviewer
Cloudwards
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05/word
Gift Rabbit
Freelance Men’s Style Writers/Photographers
The Adult Man
Freelance Writers
Precision Content LLC
Senior Editor
Clari
Freelance Technical Content Writer
CertiK
Freelance Copywriter
Spotify
Freelance Writer
Site Social SEO
Freelance Poetry Study Guide Writer
SuperSummary
Freelance Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
Equipment Rentals
Freelance Entertainment Writer
EndGame360
Freelance Resume Writer
TopStack Resume
Freelance Writer Wealth Management Writer
The Motley Fool
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!
QUERY10
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html