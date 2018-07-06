Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 07/06/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Technology Writer
Lifewire.com
Freelance Weekend Writer – Pays $16/hour
LAUNCH Ticker
Freelance Health/Medical Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
HealthAnchor
Freelance Personal Finance Writer
MyThreeCents
Freelance Enterprising Business Beat Reporter
Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal
Freelance Research Analyst/Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
Wonder
Freelance Restaurants Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive
Freelance Retail Writer – Pays $40K-$60K/year
Marc Waring Ventures LLC
Freelance Deputy Managing Editor – Pays $60K-$80K/year, plus benefits
Stacker
Freelance Senior Editor – Pays $20-$25/hour
blind ad
Freelance Writer – Pays $16/hour
Gadget Hacks
Freelance Comedy Writer – Pays $30-$50/hour
blind ad
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $30-$70/hour
CAKE Publishing
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20-$40/hour
Beycome
Freelance Editor
Team Polaris
Freelance Viral Content Editor
PressCable
Freelance Photography Blog Editor
PhotoRecruits
Freelance Content Lead
ConversionXL
Freelance Student Content Creator – Pays $15/hour
Kaplan
Freelance Editorial Assistant – Pays $30K/year
Fabrics & Furnishings International
Freelance Content Writer
Bitcoin
Freelance KC Investigative Reporter/Investigative Journalist – Pays $20-$40/hour
VNN
Freelance Resume Writers
ClearPointHCO/YourResumeWiz
Freelance API Technical Writer
Exous
Freelance Legal Content Writer
Mondo
Freelance Automotive Writers – Pays $14-$20/hour
First Quarter Finance
Freelance Science Writer Pays $150/article
Science Buzz
Freelance Data Entry and Copyright Writer – Pays $15-$18/hour
blind ad
