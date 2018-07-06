Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 07/06/18

July 6, 2018 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

Freelance Technology Writer
Lifewire.com

Freelance Weekend Writer – Pays $16/hour
LAUNCH Ticker

Freelance Health/Medical Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
HealthAnchor

Freelance Personal Finance Writer
MyThreeCents

Freelance Enterprising Business Beat Reporter
Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

Freelance Research Analyst/Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
Wonder

Freelance Restaurants Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive

Freelance Retail Writer – Pays $40K-$60K/year
Marc Waring Ventures LLC

Freelance Deputy Managing Editor – Pays $60K-$80K/year, plus benefits
Stacker

Freelance Senior Editor – Pays $20-$25/hour
blind ad

Freelance Writer – Pays $16/hour
Gadget Hacks

Freelance Comedy Writer – Pays $30-$50/hour
blind ad

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $30-$70/hour
CAKE Publishing

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20-$40/hour
Beycome

Freelance Editor
Team Polaris

Freelance Viral Content Editor
PressCable

Freelance Photography Blog Editor
PhotoRecruits

Freelance Content Lead
ConversionXL

Freelance Student Content Creator – Pays $15/hour
Kaplan

Freelance Editorial Assistant – Pays $30K/year
Fabrics & Furnishings International

Freelance Content Writer
Bitcoin

Freelance KC Investigative Reporter/Investigative Journalist – Pays $20-$40/hour
VNN

Freelance Resume Writers
ClearPointHCO/YourResumeWiz

Freelance API Technical Writer
Exous

Freelance Legal Content Writer
Mondo

Freelance PTOC Editor
CSRA

Freelance Automotive Writers – Pays $14-$20/hour
First Quarter Finance

Freelance Science Writer Pays $150/article
Science Buzz

Freelance Data Entry and Copyright Writer – Pays $15-$18/hour
blind ad

 

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.





 



Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!





 

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It
and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!





Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.