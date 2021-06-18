Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 06/18/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Writer

Centerfield

Freelance Writer

Articulate Studios

Freelance Writer & Editor

Innerbody Research

Freelance Editor

Royal Media

Freelance Automotive Project Writer

Lifewire

Freelance Political Writer – Pays $1/word

Center for Illinois Politics

Freelance Social Media Editor

Fine Homebuilding

Freelance Health & Wellness Editor

Thyroid Pharmacist/Rootcology

Freelance Copy Editor

WebBabyShower

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $20-$25/hour

WebBabyShower

Freelance Writer

Betelguz

Freelance Small Business and Accounting Writer

Decision Internet Group

Freelance Blogger

BAB Media

Freelance Business and/or Technology Content Writers

ContentFly

Freelance Crypto and Finance Writer – Pays $0.07/word

MatrixSwap

Freelance Content Writer

moveBuddha

Freelance Tech, PC Hardware, Windows, Mobile & Gaming Writers

Tech News Today

Freelance Copywriter

Roofstock

Freelance Writer

bloggerboy

Freelance Resume Writer

CEI

Freelance Copywriter

Epsilon

Freelance UX Copywriter

Steyer Content

Freelance Compliance Copywriter

Beacon Digital

Freelance Technical Writer & Editor

Apollo

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word

Signs and Graphics

Freelance Education Non-Fiction Editor – Pays $20-$23/hour

Gibbs Smith Education

Freelance Content Writer

GeoKno

Freelance Book Editor

Reedsy

Freelance Content & Copywriter/Proofreader – Pays $20-$25/hour

BC Design Haus

Freelance Marketing and Recruiting Content Writer – Pays $20-$28/hour

Complete Specialty Solutions

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:

http://writersweekly.com/post-job

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.