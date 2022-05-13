Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/13/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Entertainment, Science, and History News Writer – Pays $21/hour

Grunge

Freelance Email Writer

YSERP

Freelance Writers

Sun SEO co

Freelance Content Specialist

moveBuddha.com

Freelance Motorsport Writer

AUGMENTED SUPPLY

Freelance Content Editor – Pays $15/hour

AUGMENTED SUPPLY

Freelance Writer

IAPWE

Freelance Mental Health Writer

TherapieSEO

Content Manager

Tuft + Paw

Freelance Content Writers

The HOTH

Freelance SaaS Content Writers

Codeless

Freelance Content Writers

iWriter: Content Writing Service

Freelance SaaS Writer

Smashing Copy

Freelance Blog Writer

Search Media Singapore

Freelance Food Writers

Info Publishing Impact

Freelance SEO-Focused Copywriter

The Jolly Ginger

Freelance Writer

Outdoor Activities Content

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $16-$20/hour

Panda Copy

Staff Writer – Pays $55K-$75K/year

Wallethub

Freelance Content Writers – Pays $8-$24/hour

Actionable

Freelance Book Editor – Pays $28-$33/hour

Aviation Supplies & Academics, Inc.

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $18-$30/hour

ShoutVox

Freelance Proofreader/Copy Editor – Pays $15-$25/hour

The Tiny Life

Freelance Technology Content Writer

Techzillo ltd

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $20-$40/hour

Mometrix Test Preparation

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $25-$35/hour

S2B Inc.

Freelance Blog Content Writer – Pays $15/hour

Landzie Industries LLC

Freelance Editorial Content Writer

Pinterest

Freelance Content Writer for Restaurant Tech

MustHaveMenus

Freelance Editor – Pays $45K-$50K/year

The Freedonia Group

Content Writer – Pays $50K-$75K/year

Webstaurant Store, Inc.

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html