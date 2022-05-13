Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/13/2022

May 13, 2022 No Comments

Freelance Entertainment, Science, and History News Writer – Pays $21/hour
Grunge

Freelance Email Writer
YSERP

Freelance Writers
Sun SEO co

Freelance Content Specialist
moveBuddha.com

Freelance Motorsport Writer
AUGMENTED SUPPLY

Freelance Content Editor – Pays $15/hour
AUGMENTED SUPPLY

Freelance Writer
IAPWE

Freelance Mental Health Writer
TherapieSEO

Content Manager
Tuft + Paw

Freelance Content Writers
The HOTH

Freelance SaaS Content Writers
Codeless

Freelance Content Writers
iWriter: Content Writing Service

Freelance SaaS Writer
Smashing Copy

Freelance Blog Writer
Search Media Singapore

Freelance Food Writers
Info Publishing Impact

Freelance SEO-Focused Copywriter
The Jolly Ginger

Freelance Writer
Outdoor Activities Content

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $16-$20/hour
Panda Copy

Staff Writer – Pays $55K-$75K/year
Wallethub

Freelance Content Writers – Pays $8-$24/hour
Actionable

Freelance Book Editor – Pays $28-$33/hour
Aviation Supplies & Academics, Inc.

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $18-$30/hour
ShoutVox

Freelance Proofreader/Copy Editor – Pays $15-$25/hour
The Tiny Life

Freelance Technology Content Writer
Techzillo ltd

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $20-$40/hour
Mometrix Test Preparation

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $25-$35/hour
S2B Inc.

Freelance Blog Content Writer – Pays $15/hour
Landzie Industries LLC

Freelance Editorial Content Writer
Pinterest

Freelance Content Writer for Restaurant Tech
MustHaveMenus

Freelance Editor – Pays $45K-$50K/year
The Freedonia Group

Content Writer – Pays $50K-$75K/year
Webstaurant Store, Inc.

