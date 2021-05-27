Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 05/27/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance B2B Op-Ed Writer – Pays $60K-$65K/year

Rosebud Communications

Freelance Multimedia Journalist

WCPT 820

Freelance Copywriter & Editor – Pays $45K-$50K/year

The Humane League

Freelance Finance Writer

Twin Mountain Media

Freelance Website/Press Article Writer

Facilius Inc.

Freelance Content Editor

LinkDoctor LLC

Freelance Writer

Web Smart

Freelance Writers

Book Maverick

Freelance Writers

Great Vancouver Homes

Freelance Writer

Tent Camping Trips

Freelance Writer

Care Lamps Ltd

Freelance Content Writer

Alpha Efficiency

Freelance Staff Writer

Likemind

Freelance Reality TV: List Editor

Screen Rant

Freelance Editor

Wild Sky Media

Freelance Cocktails & Wine Content Writer

LoveToKnow Media

Freelance Copywriter

Rauxa

Freelance Gaming Features: Editor

Screen Rant

Freelance Bilingual Content Writer

Monster Worldwide

Freelance Writer

The Hustle

Freelance Copywriter

Osmo

Agency Copywriter – Pays $82K/year

Liaison Creative + Marketing

Freelance Community Editor

BuzzFeed

Freelance Writer

Finder

Freelance Comics Content Writer

Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $42K-$55K/year

Eduphoria! Incorporated

Freelance Content Writer

ALLSEATED

Freelance Copyeditor/Writer

Barnard College

Freelance Blog Writer – Pays $9-$18/hour

Content Cucumber

Freelance Writer

Finder

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:

http://writersweekly.com/post-job

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.