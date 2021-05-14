Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 05/13/21

May 14, 2021 No Comments

Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $35K/year
Journalistic, Inc.

Freelance Writer/Editor
The Daily Hodl

Freelance Reporter/Editor
Wells Media Group

Freelance Managing Editor
LendIt Fintech

Freelance B2B Thought Leadership Writer – Pays $25-$50/hour
Rosebud Communications

Editor/Reporter – Pays $45K-$50K/year
Corporate Compliance Insights

Freelance Assistant Editor – Pays $15/hour
Understandably.com

Freelance Book Publishing Reporter
Publishers Lunch

Freelance Writer
Neon Ambition

Social Media Writer – Pays $45K-$52K/year
AMR Digital Marketing

Freelance Editor & Sr. Writer
Innerbody Research

Freelance Breaking News Reporter
DailyMail.com

Freelance Copywriter
Room4 Media

Freelance Editor – Pays $25/hour
bloggerboy

Freelance Content Writer
bloggerboy

Freelance Copywriter
Asli Leone LLC

Freelance Product Writer and Reviewer
Condé Nast

Freelance Copywriter
Razorfish

Freelance Writers
SavvyNurse

Freelance Writers – Pays $45/article
Auto Writers

Freelance Blog Editor and Writer – Pays $36K-$41K/year
WordCandy

Freelance Copywriters
Next Spike

Freelance Online Marketing Blog Writer
Sell Courses Online

Freelance Writer
Pareto Digital

Freelance Writers
TRMINC

Freelance Cryptocurrency Writer
The Motley Fool

Freelance General Investing/Finance Writer
The Motley Fool

Freelance IPO Writer
The Motley Fool

Freelance Copy Editor
OkayMedia, INC.

Freelance Media Writer
PETA

Freelance Copywriter
frog

