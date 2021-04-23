Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/23/2021

April 23, 2021 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Content Writers – Pay starts at $14/hour.
Career Karma

Freelance Staff Writer – government technology. Includes benefits.
e.Republic, Inc.

Freelance Social Media Manager
Breyer Animal Creations

Freelance Home Design and Lifestyle Writers
House Digest

Freelance SEO Copywriter
Static Media

Freelance Content/Documentation Writer
Bluefin

Freelance Content Writer
World Relief

Freelance Blogger
bloggerboy

Freelance Fitness Blogger
blind ad

Freelance Medical Writer
Piper Companies

Freelance Editor
Zeta Global

Freelance Gaming Content Writer
CBR

Freelance Content Writer
GetPhound

Freelance Anime News Writer
CBR

Freelance Comics News Writer
CBR

Freelance Medical Writer
Syneos Health

Freelance Managing Editor
Gossip Cop and Oola

Freelance TV Recaps Editor
Vox Media, LLC

Freelance Script Writer
Cella

Freelance Content Editor – Finance
Fit Small Business

Freelance Content Editor – Retail & Ecommerce, HR, and Starting a Business
Fit Small Business

Freelance Science Writer
The American Institute of Physics (AIP)

Freelance Beauty/Hair Writers
Wig Reports

Freelance Golf Writer
My Golf Heaven

Freelance Pro-Military/First Responder Writers
Thin Line News

Freelance Floridian Writer/Researcher
Market Publishing

Freelance Writer – for soundproofing website
Quiet Livity

Freelance Writer – for software review blog
ChainProject

Freelance Writer
Facilius Inc

Freelance German Native Editor – for coffee website
Coffeeness

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:
http://writersweekly.com/post-job

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.





 





 





Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!


QUERY10




 

Fall 2020 24 Hour Short Story Contest


 



90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!



  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

 



BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!

BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.