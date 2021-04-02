Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/01/2021

April 1, 2021 No Comments

Freelance Religion and Ethics Editor
The Conversation US Inc.

Freelance Data Journalist – Pays $80K-$85K/year
Center For Public Integrity

Freelance Multimedia Journalist
WCPT 820

Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $35K/year
Journalistic, Inc.

Freelance Technology and Business Reporter
GeekWire

Freelance Data Journalist and Social Media Editor
Fierce Pharma

Freelance Business Content Editor/Writer – Pays $20-$24.50/hour
Industry Intelligence Inc.

Freelance Technical Editor
Institute of Food Technologists

Freelance Tech Newsletter Writer
Insider Intelligence

Freelance Editor
Static Media

Freelance Education & Career Research Writer
Study.com

Freelance Content Outline Writer
Study.com

Freelance Pet Care Writers
PetKeen

Freelance Editor
Panda Copy

Freelance Food Blog Writer
Info Publishing Impact LLC

Freelance Software Review Writers
Cloudwards

Freelance B2B Technology Writers
Epic Presence

Freelance Blog Editor
aThemes

Freelance Celebrity News Writer
BuzzFeed

Freelance Trending News Writer
BuzzFeed

Freelance Copywriter
Drop

Freelance Digital Marketing Copywriter
Cella

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $10-$32/hour
Alaska Laborers Training

Freelance Creative Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
Rank It Up Marketing

Freelance Proofreader/Copy Editor – Pays $25/hour
LauchlanX

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $29K-$44K/year
Forward Progress

Freelance Assistant Writer
Shamira Green

Freelance Blog Editor – Pays $300/month
Prostasia Foundation

Freelance SAAS Writer – Pays $1K/week
Nichepractice

