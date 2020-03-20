Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/20/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
OTR Global (OTR®)
Freelance Financial Content Writer
Red Rock Secured
Top Class Actions
Freelance Scientific/Medical Editors
blind ad
Freelance SAT/ACT Math & Science Writers
PrepScholar
VIDA Select
Freelance Short Skit Writer – Pays $50/page
blind ad
Your Music Insider
Freelance Content Copywriter – Pays $0.06/word
Offernova
Freelance Home & Living Writers
TOPGUN
Freelance Medical Technology Copywriter
SmartBug Media
Freelance Home, Pets, Crafts Content Update Editor – Pays $25/hour
The Spruce/Dotdash
Freelance Personal Finance Content Update Editor – Pays $30/hour
The Balance/Dotdash
Freelance Beauty Features Writer
The Zoe Report
Freelance Athletic Wear Writer
WPROMOTE
Freelance Beauty and Skincare Writer
Setting Mind
Freelance Mental Health Blogger
HealthyPlace
Freelance Editors/Proofreaders
Net Transcripts
Freelance Scriptwriter – Pays $0.10/word
Mometrix
Freelance Captioners & Transcribers – Pays $27-$42/video hour
Ai-Media
Freelance Content Developer/Editor
GP Strategies
Freelance Researcher/Editor Scholars
Professional Editing Group LLC
Inboxlab
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour
Leafwell
Inboxlab
Freelance Health Science Writer
Bulletproof Media
Umbrella Career Solutions
James P. Friel & Partners
Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $16-$18/hour
Elemerce
