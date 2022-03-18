Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/18/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Reporter/Writer

The Chronicle of Higher Education

Freelance Entertainment Editor – Pays $65K/year

Newsweek

Freelance B2B Op-Ed Writer

Rosebud Communications

Freelance Editor/Food Writer – Pays $50K-$55K/year

The Nosher

Freelance Editor/Reporter

Corporate Compliance Insights

Freelance Writer – Pays $21-$22/hour

Static Media

Freelance Home Design and Lifestyle Feature Writer

House Digest

Freelance Food and Dining Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word

Tasting Table

Freelance Writer

IAPWE

Freelance Writers – Pays $10-$15/hour

We Write Blog Posts LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.10/word

GrowthMentor

Freelance YouTube Script Writer

Goldie Agency PTE LTD

Freelance Writer

Eloped

Freelance Writer

Japanese Fighting Fish

Freelance Writer

May Digital

Freelance Writers

Wig Reports

Freelance Travel Writer – Pays $0.08-$0.12/word

Casacol Medellin

Freelance Content Writer

uMake

Freelance Exciting Editor

vpnAlert

Freelance Writer

Property Workshop

Freelance Ghostwriter

The Ways To Wealth

Freelance Camping, Hiking & Outdoors Writer – Pays $0.06/word

CampSmartly

Freelance Social Copywriter

IBM

Freelance Technical Writer

Brandwatch

Staff Writer – Pays $55K-$75K/year

Wallethub

Freelance Movie & TV Features Writer

Collider

Freelance Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour

Word Agents

Freelance Legal/Technical Writer – Pays $45K-$80K/year

Talentopia Global

Freelance Technical Writer

Amazon.com Services LLC

Freelance Proofreader

Wunderman Thompson

