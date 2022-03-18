Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/18/2022

March 18, 2022 No Comments

Freelance Reporter/Writer
The Chronicle of Higher Education

Freelance Entertainment Editor – Pays $65K/year
Newsweek

Freelance B2B Op-Ed Writer
Rosebud Communications

Freelance Editor/Food Writer – Pays $50K-$55K/year
The Nosher

Freelance Editor/Reporter
Corporate Compliance Insights

Freelance Writer – Pays $21-$22/hour
Static Media

Freelance Home Design and Lifestyle Feature Writer
House Digest

Freelance Food and Dining Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word
Tasting Table

Freelance Writer
IAPWE

Freelance Writers – Pays $10-$15/hour
We Write Blog Posts LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.10/word
GrowthMentor

Freelance YouTube Script Writer
Goldie Agency PTE LTD

Freelance Writer
Eloped

Freelance Writer
Japanese Fighting Fish

Freelance Writer
May Digital

Freelance Writers
Wig Reports

Freelance Travel Writer – Pays $0.08-$0.12/word
Casacol Medellin

Freelance Content Writer
uMake

Freelance Exciting Editor
vpnAlert

Freelance Writer
Property Workshop

Freelance Ghostwriter
The Ways To Wealth

Freelance Camping, Hiking & Outdoors Writer – Pays $0.06/word
CampSmartly

Freelance Social Copywriter
IBM

Freelance Technical Writer
Brandwatch

Staff Writer – Pays $55K-$75K/year
Wallethub

Freelance Movie & TV Features Writer
Collider

Freelance Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour
Word Agents

Freelance Legal/Technical Writer – Pays $45K-$80K/year
Talentopia Global

Freelance Technical Writer
Amazon.com Services LLC

Freelance Proofreader
Wunderman Thompson

 

 

