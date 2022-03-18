Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/18/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Reporter/Writer
The Chronicle of Higher Education
Freelance Entertainment Editor – Pays $65K/year
Newsweek
Freelance B2B Op-Ed Writer
Rosebud Communications
Freelance Editor/Food Writer – Pays $50K-$55K/year
The Nosher
Freelance Editor/Reporter
Corporate Compliance Insights
Freelance Writer – Pays $21-$22/hour
Static Media
Freelance Home Design and Lifestyle Feature Writer
House Digest
Freelance Food and Dining Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word
Tasting Table
Freelance Writer
IAPWE
Freelance Writers – Pays $10-$15/hour
We Write Blog Posts LLC
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.10/word
GrowthMentor
Freelance YouTube Script Writer
Goldie Agency PTE LTD
Freelance Writer
Eloped
Freelance Writer
Japanese Fighting Fish
Freelance Writer
May Digital
Freelance Writers
Wig Reports
Freelance Travel Writer – Pays $0.08-$0.12/word
Casacol Medellin
Freelance Content Writer
uMake
Freelance Exciting Editor
vpnAlert
Freelance Writer
Property Workshop
Freelance Ghostwriter
The Ways To Wealth
Freelance Camping, Hiking & Outdoors Writer – Pays $0.06/word
CampSmartly
Freelance Social Copywriter
IBM
Freelance Technical Writer
Brandwatch
Staff Writer – Pays $55K-$75K/year
Wallethub
Freelance Movie & TV Features Writer
Collider
Freelance Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour
Word Agents
Freelance Legal/Technical Writer – Pays $45K-$80K/year
Talentopia Global
Freelance Technical Writer
Amazon.com Services LLC
Freelance Proofreader
Wunderman Thompson
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!
QUERY10
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html