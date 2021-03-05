Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/04/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Comedy Writer
Greg Gutfeld Show
Freelance Content Writer
Jerry.ai
Freelance Senior Manager, Marketing – Digital Content
Inovalon
Freelance Educational Writers – to produce reference-style entries on works of literature. Pays $600-$800.
Word Wrangler LLC
Freelance Senior Content Designer – Pays $80-$100/hour
Braintrust
Freelance Whiskey Writers – drinking and investing in whiskey. Pays $200-$1000/month.
ContentGrow
Freelance Healthcare Writer – Pay starts at $25/hour
Visiting Nurse Service of New York
Freelance Brazilian Portuguese Content Editor – Pays $40-$50/hour
BOLD
Freelance Director of Marketing – Pays $70K/year
Association of Proposal Management Professionals
Freelance Writers II
Cat5 Commerce
Freelance Staff Writer
Preemptive Love Coalition
Freelance Web Content Writer/Editor – Pays $30-$50/hour
Woodside Homes
Freelance Travel Writer – with knowledge of small cities. Pays $15/hour.
TravelMag.com
Freelance eCommerce Content Writer and Marketer – Pays $20/hour
Pro Teeth Guard
Freelance CBR Comic Book News Writer
Valnet
Freelance Legal Marketing Writer
BluShark Digital
Freelance B2B Tech Content Marketing Manager
Skyword
Freelance Writer – Pay starts at $40/hour
TAS
Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $0.05/word
blind ad
Freelance Writers – Pays $9-$30/hour
Learn and Earn
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Riseable
Freelance Academic Content Specialist
Pocket Prep
Freelance Full-time Marketing Content Developer
Payspan, Inc
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15-$31/hour
Seattle Preparatory School
Freelance SEO Associate Editor – Pays $13-$15/hour
Exercise.com
Freelance Writers
Alaska Business Monthly / akbizmag.com
Freelance Technical Writer
OLIVER North America
Freelance Content Writer
PackageX
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
EnsembleIQ
Freelance News Editor
Treehugger
Freelance Net Worth Writer
TheRichest/Valnet
Contributor | Copywriter
HyperloopTT
Freelance Marketing Writer
Crystal
Freelance Digital Content Producer – Data Analyst / Data Journalist
Fractl
Freelance Promotion Writer/Producer
WPBF 25, the Hearst-owned ABC affiliate in West Palm Beach Florida
