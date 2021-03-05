Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/04/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Comedy Writer

Greg Gutfeld Show

Freelance Content Writer

Jerry.ai

Freelance Senior Manager, Marketing – Digital Content

Inovalon

Freelance Educational Writers – to produce reference-style entries on works of literature. Pays $600-$800.

Word Wrangler LLC

Freelance Senior Content Designer – Pays $80-$100/hour

Braintrust

Freelance Whiskey Writers – drinking and investing in whiskey. Pays $200-$1000/month.

ContentGrow

Freelance Healthcare Writer – Pay starts at $25/hour

Visiting Nurse Service of New York

Freelance Brazilian Portuguese Content Editor – Pays $40-$50/hour

BOLD

Freelance Director of Marketing – Pays $70K/year

Association of Proposal Management Professionals

Freelance Writers II

Cat5 Commerce

Freelance Staff Writer

Preemptive Love Coalition

Freelance Web Content Writer/Editor – Pays $30-$50/hour

Woodside Homes

Freelance Travel Writer – with knowledge of small cities. Pays $15/hour.

TravelMag.com

Freelance eCommerce Content Writer and Marketer – Pays $20/hour

Pro Teeth Guard

Freelance CBR Comic Book News Writer

Valnet

Freelance Legal Marketing Writer

BluShark Digital

Freelance B2B Tech Content Marketing Manager

Skyword

Freelance Writer – Pay starts at $40/hour

TAS

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $0.05/word

blind ad

Freelance Writers – Pays $9-$30/hour

Learn and Earn

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

Riseable

Freelance Academic Content Specialist

Pocket Prep

Freelance Full-time Marketing Content Developer

Payspan, Inc

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15-$31/hour

Seattle Preparatory School

Freelance SEO Associate Editor – Pays $13-$15/hour

Exercise.com

Freelance Writers

Alaska Business Monthly / akbizmag.com

Freelance Technical Writer

OLIVER North America

Freelance Content Writer

PackageX

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

EnsembleIQ

Freelance News Editor

Treehugger

Freelance Net Worth Writer

TheRichest/Valnet

Contributor | Copywriter

HyperloopTT

Freelance Marketing Writer

Crystal

Freelance Digital Content Producer – Data Analyst / Data Journalist

Fractl

Freelance Promotion Writer/Producer

WPBF 25, the Hearst-owned ABC affiliate in West Palm Beach Florida

