Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/04/21

March 4, 2021 No Comments

Freelance Comedy Writer
Greg Gutfeld Show

Freelance Content Writer
Jerry.ai

Freelance Senior Manager, Marketing – Digital Content
Inovalon

Freelance Educational Writers – to produce reference-style entries on works of literature. Pays $600-$800.
Word Wrangler LLC

Freelance Senior Content Designer – Pays $80-$100/hour
Braintrust

Freelance Whiskey Writers – drinking and investing in whiskey. Pays $200-$1000/month.
ContentGrow

Freelance Healthcare Writer – Pay starts at $25/hour
Visiting Nurse Service of New York

Freelance Brazilian Portuguese Content Editor – Pays $40-$50/hour
BOLD

Freelance Director of Marketing – Pays $70K/year
Association of Proposal Management Professionals

Freelance Writers II
Cat5 Commerce

Freelance Staff Writer
Preemptive Love Coalition

Freelance Web Content Writer/Editor – Pays $30-$50/hour
Woodside Homes

Freelance Travel Writer – with knowledge of small cities. Pays $15/hour.
TravelMag.com

Freelance eCommerce Content Writer and Marketer – Pays $20/hour
Pro Teeth Guard

Freelance CBR Comic Book News Writer
Valnet

Freelance Legal Marketing Writer
BluShark Digital

Freelance B2B Tech Content Marketing Manager
Skyword

Freelance Writer – Pay starts at $40/hour
TAS

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $0.05/word
blind ad

Freelance Writers – Pays $9-$30/hour
Learn and Earn

Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Riseable

Freelance Academic Content Specialist
Pocket Prep

Freelance Full-time Marketing Content Developer
Payspan, Inc

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15-$31/hour
Seattle Preparatory School

Freelance SEO Associate Editor – Pays $13-$15/hour
Exercise.com

Freelance Writers
Alaska Business Monthly / akbizmag.com

Freelance Technical Writer
OLIVER North America

Freelance Content Writer
PackageX

Freelance Marketing Copywriter
EnsembleIQ

Freelance News Editor
Treehugger

Freelance Net Worth Writer
TheRichest/Valnet

Contributor | Copywriter
HyperloopTT

Freelance Marketing Writer
Crystal

Freelance Digital Content Producer – Data Analyst / Data Journalist
Fractl

Freelance Promotion Writer/Producer
WPBF 25, the Hearst-owned ABC affiliate in West Palm Beach Florida

