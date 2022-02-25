Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 02/25/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Business Reporter
They Got Acquired
Freelance Associate Editor
WeAreTeachers
Freelance Editor/Digital Content Strategist
Bobit
Freelance Beauty & Self-Care Writer
Heavy Inc.
Freelance Writer
carets
Freelance Music Content Writer
Good Noise Productions
Freelance Finance Writers
Codeless Interactive, LLC
Freelance Content Writers & Manager
SoftwareHow
Freelance Writer
Ever RV
Freelance Content Writer
Centra Staffing
Freelance Writer
Centerpoint
Freelance Editors
Unicode Media
Freelance Marketing Writers
Grow and Convert
Freelance Project Management Writers
Codeless, Interactive LLC
Freelance Content Manager
Crowd Content
Freelance Culinary Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Kitchen Ambition
Freelance Business/Tech Writer
SL Media
Freelance Finance & Business Writers
Paradigm Digital
Freelance Writer for a Gardening/Plants Blog
Thank Your Garden
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
General Motors
Freelance Resume Writer
StandOut Resumes LLC
Freelance Legal Writer
Applied Systems, Inc.
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $52K-$58K/year
Carnegie Learning
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $42K-$47K/year
Aztek
Freelance Content Writer
Local Visibility Inc.
Freelance Legal Writer
Eagan Immigration PLLC
Freelance Legal Content Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour
Hynes Consulting LLC
Freelance Copywriter
Lumen
Freelance Proofreader – Pays $36K/$40K/year
TCLMarketing
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!
QUERY10
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html