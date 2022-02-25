Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 02/25/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Business Reporter

They Got Acquired

Freelance Associate Editor

WeAreTeachers

Freelance Editor/Digital Content Strategist

Bobit

Freelance Beauty & Self-Care Writer

Heavy Inc.

Freelance Writer

carets

Freelance Music Content Writer

Good Noise Productions

Freelance Finance Writers

Codeless Interactive, LLC

Freelance Content Writers & Manager

SoftwareHow

Freelance Writer

Ever RV

Freelance Content Writer

Centra Staffing

Freelance Writer

Centerpoint

Freelance Editors

Unicode Media

Freelance Marketing Writers

Grow and Convert

Freelance Project Management Writers

Codeless, Interactive LLC

Freelance Content Manager

Crowd Content

Freelance Culinary Writer – Pays $0.06/word

Kitchen Ambition

Freelance Business/Tech Writer

SL Media

Freelance Finance & Business Writers

Paradigm Digital

Freelance Writer for a Gardening/Plants Blog

Thank Your Garden

Freelance Copywriter

KW2

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

General Motors

Freelance Resume Writer

StandOut Resumes LLC

Freelance Legal Writer

Applied Systems, Inc.

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $52K-$58K/year

Carnegie Learning

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $42K-$47K/year

Aztek

Freelance Content Writer

Local Visibility Inc.

Freelance Legal Writer

Eagan Immigration PLLC

Freelance Legal Content Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour

Hynes Consulting LLC

Freelance Copywriter

Lumen

Freelance Proofreader – Pays $36K/$40K/year

TCLMarketing

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html