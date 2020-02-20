Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 02/20/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
blind ad
The Resume Review (TRR)
The Dodo
Static Media
Freelance Federal Resume Writers
FastFederalResumes.com
Freelance Writer – Pays $14-$18/hour
VIDA Select
blind ad
GrowMyHerbs
Freelance Copywriter and Blogger
FATJOE
The Climbing Guy
The Climbing Guy
Vox Media
Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $25/hour
Flow
Cozymeal
The Manual
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Ecstatic Media
Freelance Product Headline Copywriter
Cella
HubShout LLC
Freelance Editor/Proofreader – Pays $15-$18/hour
Montclair Local News
LEAP
Autism Research Institute
Freelance Copywriter – includes benefits
Profiles
Article Group
Ultius, Inc.
Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour
Ace it
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $13/hour
NetSearch Digital Marketing
Freelance Copywriter – must be available for some travel
Healthy Living Market and Cafe
blind ad
Freelance Fashion Editor – Pays $15/editorial
blind ad
Freelance Web Content Writer – Pays $18-$20/hour
blind ad
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!
In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.
Also includes:
- Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually
- Sample phone query from Christine Greeley
- The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday
- Your Rights As a "Freelancer"
- and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!
It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!
Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.
Read more here:
It's a Dirty Job
So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline
Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.
But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html
Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience