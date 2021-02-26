Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 02/26/21

February 26, 2021 No Comments

Freelance Senior Editor – electronics
Gannett

Freelance Digital Content Producer
Twitter

Freelance Writer
Healthline Freelance Network

Freelance Freelance Writer/Reporter
The Corvallis Advocate

Freelance Managing Editor – niche publications
Evening Post Industries

Freelance Health and Wellness Feature Writers
Health Digest

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer
Nicki Swift

Freelance Nights/Weekends Writer/Editor
Salon.com

Freelance Copywriter – Long Form and able to write fun copy.
blind ad

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $41-$52/hour.
“search engine giant”

Freelance Ux Copywriter – Pay starts at $45/hour.
broadcast and communication company

Freelance Senior UX Copywriter
blind ad

Freelance Senior Copywriter – for social media campaign
branding agency

Freelance Communications Writer – Pays up to $43/hour
tech company

Freelance Outdoor Gear Writer – Pay starts at $23/hour
TripSavvy

Freelance Luggage Writer – Pay starts at $23/hour
TripSavvy

Freelance Staff Writer
TheWeek.com

Freelance Reality TV Feature Writer
The List

Freelance Movie and TV News Writers – Pays $20/hour.
Looper

Freelance Entertainment, Science, and History Feature/News Writers – Pays $20/hour.
Grunge

Freelance Finance Managing Editor
International Business Times

Freelance Article and Web Copy Writer
Iris Writing International

Freelance IT Blogger – Pays $35 for 350-500 words
Haley Marketing

Freelance Games Writer
Hasbro

Freelance Associate News Writer – Anime and Manga
CBR

Freelance Tech News Reporter
Lifewire-Dotdash

Freelance Writers
SimpleTense Education

Freelance B2B SaaS/Technology Content Writers – Pays $50 for 350-500 words.
LeadsPanda

Freelance News Desk Reporters
Forbes

Freelance Automotive Writer
Vehicle History

Freelance Trending News Writer
Bustle

Freelance Weekend News Editor
Collider

Freelance Comic Book News Writer
ScreenRant

Freelance Cannabis Writer – with Growing Experience
Cannabis Publishing LTD

