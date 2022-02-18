Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 02/18/2022

Staff Writer
Fierce Biotech
Freelance Newsletter & Headline Writer
Quality Nonsense
Freelance Content Editor
INVISION Magazine
Freelance Copywriter
Search Engine Journal
Freelance College/Education Content Writer
Northwest Ventures
Freelance Writers
Fluent In Coffee
Freelance Health Writer
blind ad
Freelance Writers
Seniors Mobility
Freelance Writer
Best Coffee Daily
Freelance Editor and/or Socioeconomics Writer
Green Flag Digital
Freelance Political Blogger
Conservative Institute, LLC
Freelance Writer
SV Vacuums
Freelance Writer with Expertise in Restaurant Accounting
Restaurant Accounting
Freelance Luxury Lifestyle Writer – Pays $0.06/word
mOOnshot digital
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Crown Media
Freelance Content Writer – Pays £28-£32k/year
Ellipsis Marketing LTD
Freelance Finance Writers
Fractal Digital Pte. Ltd.
Freelance Blog SEO Writer – Pays $0.05-$0.08/word
Coffee Brewing Pro
Freelance Counseling Test Prep Writer – Pays $20-$40/hour
Mometrix Test Preparation
Freelance Podcast Editor – Pays $22-$60/hour
Mariner’s Bow
Freelance Comedic Character Writer
Angel Studios
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
DataCamp
Freelance Children’s Book Editor/Writer – Pays $20-$40/hour
Weeva, Inc.
Freelance Legal & SEO Content Writer – Pays $27/hour
Custom Legal Marketing
Freelance Content Writer
Bizzabo
Freelance Content Writer
Insight Global
Freelance Coding Curriculum Writer – Pays $18-$23/hour
Best Brains Learning Center
Freelance Technical Writer
Valiant Integrated Services
Freelance Technical Writer
Radiant
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!
QUERY10
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html