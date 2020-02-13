Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 02/14/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Writer – $45K-$60K/year, with benefits

Inside.com

Freelance English SEO Copywriter

Mediaforta

Freelance Commissioning Editor

IOP Publishing Inc.

Freelance Feature/News Writer

Static Media

Freelance Legal Marketing Copywriter

Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Managing Editor

Inquisitr.com

Freelance Proptech Reporter

Inman

Freelance Yoga Blog Writer – Pays $65/blog post

blind ad

Freelance Writers

Get A Copywriter, Inc.

Freelance Social Media & WordPress Writers

Kik

Freelance Writer

Autonomous. Inc.

Freelance Writer

Survivor’s Fortress

Freelance Innovation Writer

Inverse/Bustle

Freelance Resume Writer/Career Consultant

Sound Advice Careers

Freelance Military, Law Enforcement, Public Safety or Firearms Writer

TacticalGear.com

Freelance Fly-Fishing Copywriter

Orvis

Freelance Musical Instrument and Music Writers

Flash Bay

Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $25-$100/article

Kitchen United

Freelance SEO Content Writer

One Firefly

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $12-$17/hour

Making Moxie, LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $150-$300/week

RevenueZen

Freelance Real Estate Copywriter

ODMsoft

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $25-$45/hour

BryteBox

Freelance Writer and Blogger – Pays $15-$30/hour

LOSTnLOVEco

Freelance Junior Copywriter – Pays $40K-$50K/year

Kasa

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

Hadley Designs

Freelance Principal Medical Editor

Syneos Health Clinical

Freelance Party Blog Copy Editor

Hadley Designs

Freelance Product Management Curriculum Writer

Instructional Design

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $18-$28/hour

Canopy

CLICK HERE for more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes:

Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually

Sample phone query from Christine Greeley

The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday

Your Rights As a "Freelancer"

and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!