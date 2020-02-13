Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 02/14/2020

February 13, 2020 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

Freelance Writer – $45K-$60K/year, with benefits
Inside.com

Freelance English SEO Copywriter
Mediaforta

Freelance Commissioning Editor
IOP Publishing Inc.

Freelance Feature/News Writer
Static Media

Freelance Legal Marketing Copywriter
Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Managing Editor
Inquisitr.com

Freelance Proptech Reporter
Inman

Freelance Yoga Blog Writer – Pays $65/blog post
blind ad

Freelance Writers
Get A Copywriter, Inc.

Freelance Social Media & WordPress Writers
Kik

Freelance Writer
Autonomous. Inc.

Freelance Writer
Survivor’s Fortress

Freelance Innovation Writer
Inverse/Bustle

Freelance Resume Writer/Career Consultant
Sound Advice Careers

Freelance Military, Law Enforcement, Public Safety or Firearms Writer
TacticalGear.com

Freelance Fly-Fishing Copywriter
Orvis

Freelance Musical Instrument and Music Writers
Flash Bay

Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $25-$100/article
Kitchen United

Freelance SEO Content Writer
One Firefly

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $12-$17/hour
Making Moxie, LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $150-$300/week
RevenueZen

Freelance Real Estate Copywriter
ODMsoft

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $25-$45/hour
BryteBox

Freelance Writer and Blogger – Pays $15-$30/hour
LOSTnLOVEco

Freelance Junior Copywriter – Pays $40K-$50K/year
Kasa

Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Hadley Designs

Freelance Principal Medical Editor
Syneos Health Clinical

Freelance Party Blog Copy Editor
Hadley Designs

Freelance Product Management Curriculum Writer
Instructional Design

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $18-$28/hour
Canopy

 

CLICK HERE for more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 





QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!
In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.

Also includes:

  • Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually
  • Sample phone query from Christine Greeley
  • The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday
  • Your Rights As a "Freelancer"
  • and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!

 





 



It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.



Read more here:


It's a Dirty Job



 



So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline


Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html





 

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience



 



90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.