Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 02/14/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writer – $45K-$60K/year, with benefits
Inside.com
Freelance English SEO Copywriter
Mediaforta
Freelance Commissioning Editor
IOP Publishing Inc.
Freelance Feature/News Writer
Static Media
Freelance Legal Marketing Copywriter
Martindale-Hubbell
Freelance Managing Editor
Inquisitr.com
Freelance Proptech Reporter
Inman
Freelance Yoga Blog Writer – Pays $65/blog post
blind ad
Freelance Writers
Get A Copywriter, Inc.
Freelance Social Media & WordPress Writers
Kik
Freelance Writer
Autonomous. Inc.
Freelance Writer
Survivor’s Fortress
Freelance Innovation Writer
Inverse/Bustle
Freelance Resume Writer/Career Consultant
Sound Advice Careers
Freelance Military, Law Enforcement, Public Safety or Firearms Writer
TacticalGear.com
Freelance Fly-Fishing Copywriter
Orvis
Freelance Musical Instrument and Music Writers
Flash Bay
Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $25-$100/article
Kitchen United
Freelance SEO Content Writer
One Firefly
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $12-$17/hour
Making Moxie, LLC
Freelance Writer – Pays $150-$300/week
RevenueZen
Freelance Real Estate Copywriter
ODMsoft
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $25-$45/hour
BryteBox
Freelance Writer and Blogger – Pays $15-$30/hour
LOSTnLOVEco
Freelance Junior Copywriter – Pays $40K-$50K/year
Kasa
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Hadley Designs
Freelance Principal Medical Editor
Syneos Health Clinical
Freelance Party Blog Copy Editor
Hadley Designs
Freelance Product Management Curriculum Writer
Instructional Design
Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $18-$28/hour
Canopy
CLICK HERE for more job listings!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!
In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.
Also includes:
- Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually
- Sample phone query from Christine Greeley
- The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday
- Your Rights As a "Freelancer"
- and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!
It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!
Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.
Read more here:
It's a Dirty Job
So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline
Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.
But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html
Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience