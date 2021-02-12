Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 02/12/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Full-time Technical Program Manager – Pays $51-$56/hour.
search engine giant
Freelance Research Copywriter
education firm
Freelance Tech Editorial Writer
SaaS firm
Freelance Senior Marketing Content Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour.
broadcast media company
Freelance Social Media & Digital Content Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour.
tech startup
Freelance Alternative Investments Writer – Pay is negotiable.
start-up
Freelance Legal/Civil Court Writer
true crime podcast
Freelance Newsletter Writer – Pays $2500/month
Energy News Network
Freelance Reporter – near Woodinville, Wash. Pays $32K-$40K
Northshore News
Freelance News Writer & Producer
The NewsWorthy
Freelance Sr. Copywriter
consumer product firm
Freelance Copywriter – blogs
grocery company
Freelance Copywriter – health packaging
health/nutrition firm
Freelance Beauty Copywriter
beauty firm
Freelance Content Writer + Content Strategist – Pays up to $40/hour.
blind ad
Freelance Copywriter – Pays up to $35/hour.
blind ad
Freelance Marketing Specialist / Content Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour
blind ad
Freelance Social Media Manager
teeth straightening technology company
Freelance Copywriter & Copyeditor – Pays $55K-$63K
Skillcrush
Freelance Writers – who love “The Office.” Pays $20/hour.
Looper
Freelance Writers – who love “Pawn Stars.” Pays $20/hour.
Looper
Freelance Writers – who love “NCIS.” Pays $20/hour.
Looper
Freelance Writers – who love “American Horror Story.” Pays $20/hour.
Looper
Freelance Google Ads Copywriter
blind ad
Freelance Copywriter
organic tea and coffee brand
Freelance Promotional Pharma Copywriter
an agency that supports a large pharma company
Freelance B2B Marketing Copywriter / Editor – Pays $80K-$100K
global PR and creative agency
Freelance Senior Marketing Copywriter
blind ad
Freelance Brand Copywriter – Pays $60-$65/hour
branding agency
Website Copywriter – for law website
Zehl & Associates
Freelance Branded Content Editor – Lifestyle and Commerce
BDG Studios
Freelance SaaS Content Writer
Simplero
Freelance Writer – health and fitness
Reviewed.com
Freelance Technical Writer
BlockFi
Freelance Content Writer – ophthalmology
viralMD
Freelance UX Writer
Monument
Freelance Video Game Strategy Guide Writer
Game Rant
Freelance Celebrity Writer
Elite Daily
