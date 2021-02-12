Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 02/12/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Full-time Technical Program Manager – Pays $51-$56/hour.

search engine giant

Freelance Research Copywriter

education firm

Freelance Tech Editorial Writer

SaaS firm

Freelance Senior Marketing Content Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour.

broadcast media company

Freelance Social Media & Digital Content Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour.

tech startup

Freelance Alternative Investments Writer – Pay is negotiable.

start-up

Freelance Legal/Civil Court Writer

true crime podcast

Freelance Newsletter Writer – Pays $2500/month

Energy News Network

Freelance Reporter – near Woodinville, Wash. Pays $32K-$40K

Northshore News

Freelance News Writer & Producer

The NewsWorthy

Freelance Sr. Copywriter

consumer product firm

Freelance Copywriter – blogs

grocery company

Freelance Copywriter – health packaging

health/nutrition firm

Freelance Beauty Copywriter

beauty firm

Freelance Content Writer + Content Strategist – Pays up to $40/hour.

blind ad

Freelance Copywriter – Pays up to $35/hour.

blind ad

Freelance Marketing Specialist / Content Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour

blind ad

Freelance Social Media Manager

teeth straightening technology company

Freelance Copywriter & Copyeditor – Pays $55K-$63K

Skillcrush

Freelance Writers – who love “The Office.” Pays $20/hour.

Looper

Freelance Writers – who love “Pawn Stars.” Pays $20/hour.

Looper

Freelance Writers – who love “NCIS.” Pays $20/hour.

Looper

Freelance Writers – who love “American Horror Story.” Pays $20/hour.

Looper

Freelance Google Ads Copywriter

blind ad

Freelance Copywriter

organic tea and coffee brand

Freelance Promotional Pharma Copywriter

an agency that supports a large pharma company

Freelance B2B Marketing Copywriter / Editor – Pays $80K-$100K

global PR and creative agency

Freelance Senior Marketing Copywriter

blind ad

Freelance Brand Copywriter – Pays $60-$65/hour

branding agency

Website Copywriter – for law website

Zehl & Associates

Freelance Branded Content Editor – Lifestyle and Commerce

BDG Studios

Freelance SaaS Content Writer

Simplero

Freelance Writer – health and fitness

Reviewed.com

Freelance Technical Writer

BlockFi

Freelance Content Writer – ophthalmology

viralMD

Freelance UX Writer

Monument

Freelance Video Game Strategy Guide Writer

Game Rant

Freelance Celebrity Writer

Elite Daily

