Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/07/2022

Freelance Senior Pharma Editor – Full-time with benefits
Endpoints News
Freelance Staff Writer – biotech
Fierce Biotech
Freelance Staff Writer – pharma
Fierce Biotech
Freelance Blogger
Pod Foods
Freelance Part-time Entertainment Staff Writer
FanSided
Freelance Entertainment Writer
Forbes
Freelance Senior Technical Writer
Mission
Freelance Editor
Decisionary Media
Freelance Copywriter & Content Producer
Digimarc
Freelance Lead Content Writer
Rental Scale-Up
Freelance Writer
Craft Coffee Spot
Freelance Product Reviewer
Android Police
Freelance Entertainment Editor – reality TV features
ScreenRant
Freelance News Editor
CBR.com
Freelance SEO Content Writer
Dealer eProcess West
Freelance Casino / Gaming Content Writer – Pays up to $700/week.
Streamline Media
Freelance Press Release Writer
Michael Levine Media
Freelance Editor, Gift Guides
Gannett
Freelance TV/Movies Features Editor
Collider
Freelance Features Editor, Autos
US News & World Report
Freelance California Travel Content Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour.
The World Was Here First
Freelance Tabletop Games (D&D) News Writer
Comic Book Resources (CBR)
Freelance Senior Editor, Accessibility
Gannett
Freelance Copywriter
Keystone Law Group, P.C.
Freelance Content Writer
Big Leap
Freelance Math Item Writer – Middle & High School
MetriTech, Inc.
Freelance Full-time Content Associate – Pay starts at 45K/year.
Crunchy Links
Freelance Content Marketing Manager – Pays $65K-$100K/year.
JJSC Consulting
Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer
Static Media
Freelance Writer
Mechanalyst LLC
