TODAY, Saturday, January 9th, 2021, is the WritersWeekly.com Winter, 2021 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

The contest topic will be posted at this link at 12:00 PM CENTRAL TIME.

Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 1/07/2021

January 7, 2021 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Roving/Relief Editors
Patch Media

Freelance Local Reporter/Editor – Virginia
Patch Media

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $60K-$65K/year
OTR Global (OTR®)

Freelance Writers – Pays $20-$50/hour
AmpiFire

Freelance Special Projects Writer
wikiHow

Freelance SEO Specialist/Writer
Madavor Media

Freelance Tax Law Writer
Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Health and Wellness News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Static Media

Freelance Blog Content Writer
Assisted Reach

Freelance Sexual Wellness Writer/Researcher
SexualAlpha

Freelance Welding Writers
HealthyHandyman

Freelance Content Editor
DTC Labs

Freelance Mental Health Blogger
HealthyPlace

Freelance Business/Marketing Blog Writers
BloomMint

Freelance SEO Content Writers
Shout

Freelance Writer
The Startup Program

Freelance Content Editor – Pays $40/post
BuildZoom

Freelance Digital Copywriter
Cella

Freelance Content Writer
VisionX

Freelance Social Media Writer
Respage

Freelance Copywriter
Calm

Freelance Content Writer
InCloudCounsel

Freelance Medical Writer
Piper Companies

Freelance Books, Writing & Literary Blogger – Pays $100-$250/post
Bookfox

Freelance Content Writer
Webstaurant Store, Inc.

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $32K/year
Roadside Dental Marketing

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $70K-$90K/year
Eon

Freelance Content Marketing Writer – Pays $65K/year, plus benefits
Newfangled

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $18-$20/hour
Doctor Genius

Freelance Writer – Pays $22-$27/hour
Ed Lewi Associates

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.













Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!


QUERY10




Fall 2020 24 Hour Short Story Contest




90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!



  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html



BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!

BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.