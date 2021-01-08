Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 1/07/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Roving/Relief Editors
Patch Media
Freelance Local Reporter/Editor – Virginia
Patch Media
Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $60K-$65K/year
OTR Global (OTR®)
Freelance Writers – Pays $20-$50/hour
AmpiFire
Freelance Special Projects Writer
wikiHow
Freelance SEO Specialist/Writer
Madavor Media
Freelance Tax Law Writer
Martindale-Hubbell
Freelance Health and Wellness News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Static Media
Freelance Blog Content Writer
Assisted Reach
Freelance Sexual Wellness Writer/Researcher
SexualAlpha
Freelance Welding Writers
HealthyHandyman
Freelance Content Editor
DTC Labs
Freelance Mental Health Blogger
HealthyPlace
Freelance Business/Marketing Blog Writers
BloomMint
Freelance SEO Content Writers
Shout
Freelance Writer
The Startup Program
Freelance Content Editor – Pays $40/post
BuildZoom
Freelance Digital Copywriter
Cella
Freelance Content Writer
VisionX
Freelance Social Media Writer
Respage
Freelance Copywriter
Calm
Freelance Content Writer
InCloudCounsel
Freelance Medical Writer
Piper Companies
Freelance Books, Writing & Literary Blogger – Pays $100-$250/post
Bookfox
Freelance Content Writer
Webstaurant Store, Inc.
Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $32K/year
Roadside Dental Marketing
Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $70K-$90K/year
Eon
Freelance Content Marketing Writer – Pays $65K/year, plus benefits
Newfangled
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $18-$20/hour
Doctor Genius
Freelance Writer – Pays $22-$27/hour
Ed Lewi Associates
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!
QUERY10
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html
BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!
BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.