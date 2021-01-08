Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 1/07/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Roving/Relief Editors

Patch Media

Freelance Local Reporter/Editor – Virginia

Patch Media

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $60K-$65K/year

OTR Global (OTR®)

Freelance Writers – Pays $20-$50/hour

AmpiFire

Freelance Special Projects Writer

wikiHow

Freelance SEO Specialist/Writer

Madavor Media

Freelance Tax Law Writer

Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Health and Wellness News Writer – Pays $20/hour

Static Media

Freelance Blog Content Writer

Assisted Reach

Freelance Sexual Wellness Writer/Researcher

SexualAlpha

Freelance Welding Writers

HealthyHandyman

Freelance Content Editor

DTC Labs

Freelance Mental Health Blogger

HealthyPlace

Freelance Business/Marketing Blog Writers

BloomMint

Freelance SEO Content Writers

Shout

Freelance Writer

The Startup Program

Freelance Content Editor – Pays $40/post

BuildZoom

Freelance Digital Copywriter

Cella

Freelance Content Writer

VisionX

Freelance Social Media Writer

Respage

Freelance Copywriter

Calm

Freelance Content Writer

InCloudCounsel

Freelance Medical Writer

Piper Companies

Freelance Books, Writing & Literary Blogger – Pays $100-$250/post

Bookfox

Freelance Content Writer

Webstaurant Store, Inc.

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $32K/year

Roadside Dental Marketing

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $70K-$90K/year

Eon

Freelance Content Marketing Writer – Pays $65K/year, plus benefits

Newfangled

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $18-$20/hour

Doctor Genius

Freelance Writer – Pays $22-$27/hour

Ed Lewi Associates

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

QUERY10













90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!





HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.