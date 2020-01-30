Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/30/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Copy Editor/Newswriter – Pays $35K-$40K/year
Endpoints News
Freelance Reporter/Newswriter – Pays $40K-$45K/year
Endpoints News
Freelance Editor
WeAreTeachers
Freelance Writer
blind ad
Freelance Writer
The New Retro Wave
Freelance Celebrity Bio Writer – Pays $30/article
blind ad
Freelance Chemistry Writers
Sciencing
Freelance Home Improvement, Cleaning, and Parenting Writers
DropDown Publishing
Freelance Fishing and Hunting Writer
BM Media
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Home & Roost
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.02-$0.05/word
Aspire
Freelance NFL/Sport Writers
Fractal Digital Pte. Ltd.
Freelance Veterinary Editor
Brief Media
Freelance Tech & Social Media Writer
Bustle
Freelance Content Writer
WorkMonger
Freelance Podcast Researcher/Editor
SAKARA
Freelance Writers
King Ciné
Freelance Commerce Writer
The Manual
Freelance Content Writer
The Streamable
Freelance Health & Wellness Writer
Bustle
Freelance Technical Writer
Software Motor Company
Freelance Social Media Copywriter
Rational
Freelance Travel Writer & Editor – Pays $20-$35/hour
Fairytrail
Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $20/hour
COAR Global Ltd
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20-$25/hour
Champions + Legends
Freelance Direct Response Copywriter – includes benefits
AlgaeCal
Freelance Copywriter
Canopy Management LLC
Freelance Ghostwriter – Pays $15-$34/hour
Pennypaperwriter.com
Freelance Clinical Content Writer
Lyra Health
Freelance Writer
Advantage B2B consulting + marketing
Freelance Blogger – Pays $30/hour
Ross Investigators
