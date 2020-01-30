Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/30/2020

January 30, 2020 No Comments

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/30/2020
Freelance Copy Editor/Newswriter – Pays $35K-$40K/year
Endpoints News

Freelance Reporter/Newswriter – Pays $40K-$45K/year
Endpoints News

Freelance Editor
WeAreTeachers

Freelance Writer
blind ad

Freelance Writer
The New Retro Wave

Freelance Celebrity Bio Writer – Pays $30/article
blind ad

Freelance Chemistry Writers
Sciencing

Freelance Home Improvement, Cleaning, and Parenting Writers
DropDown Publishing

Freelance Fishing and Hunting Writer
BM Media

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Home & Roost

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.02-$0.05/word
Aspire

Freelance NFL/Sport Writers
Fractal Digital Pte. Ltd.

Freelance Veterinary Editor
Brief Media

Freelance Tech & Social Media Writer
Bustle

Freelance Content Writer
WorkMonger

Freelance Podcast Researcher/Editor
SAKARA

Freelance Writers
King Ciné

Freelance Commerce Writer
The Manual

Freelance Content Writer
The Streamable

Freelance Health & Wellness Writer
Bustle

Freelance Technical Writer
Software Motor Company

Freelance Social Media Copywriter
Rational

Freelance Travel Writer & Editor – Pays $20-$35/hour
Fairytrail

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $20/hour
COAR Global Ltd

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20-$25/hour
Champions + Legends

Freelance Direct Response Copywriter – includes benefits
AlgaeCal

Freelance Copywriter
Canopy Management LLC

Freelance Ghostwriter – Pays $15-$34/hour
Pennypaperwriter.com

Freelance Clinical Content Writer
Lyra Health

Freelance Writer
Advantage B2B consulting + marketing

Freelance Blogger – Pays $30/hour
Ross Investigators

 

