Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/30/2020

Freelance Copy Editor/Newswriter – Pays $35K-$40K/year

Endpoints News

Freelance Reporter/Newswriter – Pays $40K-$45K/year

Endpoints News

Freelance Editor

WeAreTeachers

Freelance Writer

blind ad

Freelance Writer

The New Retro Wave

Freelance Celebrity Bio Writer – Pays $30/article

blind ad

Freelance Chemistry Writers

Sciencing

Freelance Home Improvement, Cleaning, and Parenting Writers

DropDown Publishing

Freelance Fishing and Hunting Writer

BM Media

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word

Home & Roost

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.02-$0.05/word

Aspire

Freelance NFL/Sport Writers

Fractal Digital Pte. Ltd.

Freelance Veterinary Editor

Brief Media

Freelance Tech & Social Media Writer

Bustle

Freelance Content Writer

WorkMonger

Freelance Podcast Researcher/Editor

SAKARA

Freelance Writers

King Ciné

Freelance Commerce Writer

The Manual

Freelance Content Writer

The Streamable

Freelance Health & Wellness Writer

Bustle

Freelance Technical Writer

Software Motor Company

Freelance Social Media Copywriter

Rational

Freelance Travel Writer & Editor – Pays $20-$35/hour

Fairytrail

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $20/hour

COAR Global Ltd

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20-$25/hour

Champions + Legends

Freelance Direct Response Copywriter – includes benefits

AlgaeCal

Freelance Copywriter

Canopy Management LLC

Freelance Ghostwriter – Pays $15-$34/hour

Pennypaperwriter.com

Freelance Clinical Content Writer

Lyra Health

Freelance Writer

Advantage B2B consulting + marketing

Freelance Blogger – Pays $30/hour

Ross Investigators

