Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/29/2021

January 29, 2021 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Personal Finance Writer
NerdWallet

Freelance Assistant Assigning Editor
NerdWallet

Freelance Editor
Beauty Independent

Freelance Reporter – Pays $25/hour
WashingtonExec

Freelance Poker Industry and Community Reporter
blind ad

Freelance Media Relations Writer
Conservation International

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle News Writer
The List

Freelance Movie and TV News Writer
Looper

Freelance Assistant Editor
Taunton Press

Freelance Writers
FinMasters

Freelance Writers
Hunting Mark

Freelance Optics Writers
Optics Mag

Freelance Writer
Happy Life Media

Freelance Copywriter
Centivo

Freelance Blog Writer and Editor
Stage4Solutions

Freelance Content Writer
The Mom Project

Freelance Dating Writer
Bustle

Freelance Healthcare Copywriter
Unified Women’s Healthcare

Freelance Entertainment Staff Writer
FanSided

Freelance Marketing Content Writer
Zeus Living

Freelance Content Editor
Rotunda Software

Freelance RFP Writer
Sierra Wireless

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$18/hour
Orbit Local

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$65/hour
Random Agency

Freelance Content Writer
ButterflyMX

Freelance Writers – Pays $100-$200/article
ProMotion Technology Group LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $22-$25/hour
UpNest

Freelance Copywriter
Institute of Noetic Sciences

Freelance Copywriter
Longplay

Freelance Content Writers
AutoGrow (Petovera)

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form.

 

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.













Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!


QUERY10




Fall 2020 24 Hour Short Story Contest




90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!



  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html



BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!

BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.