Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/23/2020

Freelance Investigative Reporters

On Point Investigations

Freelance Statistics Writer

Fit Small Business

Freelance Research Writer – Pays $15/hour

Wonder

Freelance Location Photographer – Pays $40/location, Detroit, Michigan

TripSavvy.com

Freelance Writer

Arielle Executive

Freelance Ghostwriter

First Light Solutions

Freelance Report Writer

Stakeholder Summary Interview Report

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.055/word

Nikomi

Freelance IT Writer

MSP360

Freelance Photography Writer – Pays $0.04/word

Gintaras S

Freelance Writers

WordAgents.com

Freelance Home & Furniture Content Writer

GearDawn

Freelance Credit & Personal Finance Writer

ScoreSense

Freelance Writer

Assisted Reach

Freelance Beauty Features Writer

The Zoe Report

Freelance Health and Wellness Content Update Editor – Pays $30/hour

Verywell

Freelance Business Content Writer

Advantage B2B

Freelance Content Writer

Tempesta Media

Freelance Blog Writer

blind ad

Freelance Editor

Sigma Xi

Freelance Travel Writer & Editor – Pays $20-$35/hour

Fairytrail

Freelance Shopping News Writer

The Zoe Report

Freelance Web Content Writer – Pays $15-$17/hour

Sigma Inc.

Copywriter – Pays $50K-$65K/year with benefits, must live in Tennessee

Personal Brand

Freelance Ecommerce Copywriter

AT3 Tactical

Technical Writer – Pays $70K-$80K/year

Canon Business Process Services, Inc.

Freelance Web Content Editor – Pays $3,500/month

Fit Father Project

Freelance News Editor/Senior Writer

GZERO Media

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $40K-$60K/year

The Centr

Freelance Social Media Copywriter

Rational

