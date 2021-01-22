Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/22/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Full-time Technical Program Manager – Pays $51-$56/hour.
search engine giant
Freelance Research Copywriter
education firm
Freelance Tech Editorial Writer
SaaS firm
Freelance Senior Marketing Content Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour.
broadcast media company
Freelance Social Media & Digital Content Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour.
tech startup
Freelance Environment Reporter
New Mexico Political Report
Freelance Editorial Assistant
St. Louis Sprout & About
Freelance Daily Newsletter Writer
The Daily Upside
Freelance Associate Editor – Pays $33K-$37K/year
Westchester Magazine
Freelance SEO Content Marketer/Blog Writer
Shortform
Freelance Health and Wellness Feature Writer
Static Media
Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Feature Writer
The List
Freelance Food News Feature Writer
Mashed
Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer
Nicki Swift
Freelance Movie and TV News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Looper
Freelance Editor
Buzzr.com
Freelance Writers
Three Ships
Freelance Content Writer
Net TECH
Freelance True Crime/Horror Brand Copywriter
Serial Killer Shop
Freelance Writer
Long Tail Media LLC
Freelance Writer
Nomadica Ltd
Freelance Writer
Dog Food Heaven
Freelance Business Writers
Fortis Agency
Freelance English Translating Editors – Pays $16-$20/hour
Coffeeness
Freelance Content Marketing Writer
Olifant Digital
Freelance Women’s Fashion Writer
DressEdit
Freelance TV/Movie News Writer
ScreenRant
Freelance Culture Editor
NYLON
Freelance Blog Editor
Blogger Boy
Freelance Staff Writer
Built In
Freelance Copywriter/Content Writer
Kaizen Technology Partners
Freelance Advertising Copywriter
IQ Solutions
Freelance Content Writer
VisionX
Freelance Brokerage Review Writer
The Motley Fool
Freelance Creative Copywriter
Pearson
Freelance Copywriter
Better Talent by Laveer & Co.
Freelance Production Editor
Kaplan Professional
Content Strategist/Copywriter – Pays $50K-$80K/year
Block Club
Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $25/hour
Edge Media Network
