Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/22/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Full-time Technical Program Manager – Pays $51-$56/hour.

search engine giant

Freelance Research Copywriter

education firm

Freelance Tech Editorial Writer

SaaS firm

Freelance Senior Marketing Content Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour.

broadcast media company

Freelance Social Media & Digital Content Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour.

tech startup

Freelance Environment Reporter

New Mexico Political Report

Freelance Editorial Assistant

St. Louis Sprout & About

Freelance Daily Newsletter Writer

The Daily Upside

Freelance Associate Editor – Pays $33K-$37K/year

Westchester Magazine

Freelance SEO Content Marketer/Blog Writer

Shortform

Freelance Health and Wellness Feature Writer

Static Media

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Feature Writer

The List

Freelance Food News Feature Writer

Mashed

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer

Nicki Swift

Freelance Movie and TV News Writer – Pays $20/hour

Looper

Freelance Editor

Buzzr.com

Freelance Writers

Three Ships

Freelance Content Writer

Net TECH

Freelance True Crime/Horror Brand Copywriter

Serial Killer Shop

Freelance Writer

Long Tail Media LLC

Freelance Writer

Nomadica Ltd

Freelance Writer

Dog Food Heaven

Freelance Business Writers

Fortis Agency

Freelance English Translating Editors – Pays $16-$20/hour

Coffeeness

Freelance Content Marketing Writer

Olifant Digital

Freelance Women’s Fashion Writer

DressEdit

Freelance TV/Movie News Writer

ScreenRant

Freelance Culture Editor

NYLON

Freelance Blog Editor

Blogger Boy

Freelance Staff Writer

Built In

Freelance Copywriter/Content Writer

Kaizen Technology Partners

Freelance Advertising Copywriter

IQ Solutions

Freelance Content Writer

VisionX

Freelance Brokerage Review Writer

The Motley Fool

Freelance Creative Copywriter

Pearson

Freelance Copywriter

Better Talent by Laveer & Co.

Freelance Production Editor

Kaplan Professional

Content Strategist/Copywriter – Pays $50K-$80K/year

Block Club

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $25/hour

Edge Media Network

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

QUERY10













90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!





HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.