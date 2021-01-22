Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/22/2021

January 22, 2021 No Comments

Freelance Full-time Technical Program Manager – Pays $51-$56/hour.
search engine giant

Freelance Research Copywriter
education firm

Freelance Tech Editorial Writer
SaaS firm

Freelance Senior Marketing Content Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour.
broadcast media company

Freelance Social Media & Digital Content Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour.
tech startup

Freelance Environment Reporter
New Mexico Political Report

Freelance Editorial Assistant
St. Louis Sprout & About

Freelance Daily Newsletter Writer
The Daily Upside

Freelance Associate Editor – Pays $33K-$37K/year
Westchester Magazine

Freelance SEO Content Marketer/Blog Writer
Shortform

Freelance Health and Wellness Feature Writer
Static Media

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Feature Writer
The List

Freelance Food News Feature Writer
Mashed

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer
Nicki Swift

Freelance Movie and TV News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Looper

Freelance Editor
Buzzr.com

Freelance Writers
Three Ships

Freelance Content Writer
Net TECH

Freelance True Crime/Horror Brand Copywriter
Serial Killer Shop

Freelance Writer
Long Tail Media LLC

Freelance Writer
Nomadica Ltd

Freelance Writer
Dog Food Heaven

Freelance Business Writers
Fortis Agency

Freelance English Translating Editors – Pays $16-$20/hour
Coffeeness

Freelance Content Marketing Writer
Olifant Digital

Freelance Women’s Fashion Writer
DressEdit

Freelance TV/Movie News Writer
ScreenRant

Freelance Culture Editor
NYLON

Freelance Blog Editor
Blogger Boy

Freelance Staff Writer
Built In

Freelance Copywriter/Content Writer
Kaizen Technology Partners

Freelance Advertising Copywriter
IQ Solutions

Freelance Content Writer
VisionX

Freelance Brokerage Review Writer
The Motley Fool

Freelance Creative Copywriter
Pearson

Freelance Copywriter
Better Talent by Laveer & Co.

Freelance Production Editor
Kaplan Professional

Content Strategist/Copywriter – Pays $50K-$80K/year
Block Club

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $25/hour
Edge Media Network

