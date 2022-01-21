Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/21/2022

January 21, 2022 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:
http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $46K-$65K/year
The Forward

Freelance News Editor
Tasting Table

Freelance Contract Writers – Pays $11/hour
Blue Thistle Content

Freelance Writer
cgdirector

Freelance Writers
PC

Freelance Writer
Whole Pup

Freelance Content Writer
Centra Staffing

Freelance Writer
Augmented Supply

Freelance Writer
Napper Media

Freelance Niche Writers
House Grail

Freelance SaaS Writers
Codeless, Interactive LLC

Freelance Content Writer
Manta Sleep

Freelance Content Editor/Manager
Sell Courses Online

Freelance Writers
TOPGUN

Freelance Writer
Arielle Executive

Freelance Editor/Content Manager
RCL

Freelance Content Writer
Blavity, Inc.

Freelance Developer Content Writer
Slack

Freelance News Editor
The Things

Freelance Copywriter
Pace

Freelance Thermal Engineering B2B Web & Marketing Writer
Skyven Technologies

Freelance Gaming Lists Editor
CBR.com

Freelance Content Writer
Mango Languages

Freelance Comics Editor
Screen Rant

Freelance Copywriter
Favor

Freelance Mental Health Blogger
HealthyPlace

Freelance Clean Energy Focused Writer and Editor
Sure Oak

Freelance Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
Jerry

Freelance Writers
Ultius, Inc.

Freelance Resume Writer
Perimetek Consulting

Freelance General Education Freelance Writer
RV Education Freelance Network

Freelance Writer
Atlantis Maritime Academy Inc.

 

 

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

 

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

 

 





 





 





Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!


QUERY10




 

Fall 2020 24 Hour Short Story Contest


 



90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!



  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

 





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.