Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/16/2020

Freelance Credit Cards Writer – includes benefits
FinanceBuzz
Freelance Personal Finance And Investing Content Fact Checker – Pays $20/hour
Dotdash
Freelance Creative Writer and Spokesperson
World Future Fund
Freelance Literature Study Guide and Q&A Writer
eNotes
Freelance Content Reviewer – Pays $15/hour
Lighthouse Services
Freelance Tropical Destinations Travel Writer
Tropikaia
Freelance Writer – Pays $225/week
Pro Paint Corner
Freelance Education Blog Writer
Writers Per Hour
Freelance Event Industry Content Writer – Pays $1K/month
Planning Pod
Freelance Online News Writer
Inquisitr
Freelance Garden Wildlife Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Home & Roost
Freelance Content Editor
Website Planet
Freelance Construction Materials Writer
METRO SEALANT
Freelance Pet Rabbit Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Home & Roost
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05/word
Love Work at Home
Freelance Senior Living Marketing Copywriter
SmartBug
Freelance Marketing Technology Copywriter
SmartBug
Freelance Project Management Curriculum Writer
Thinkful
Freelance Digital Marketing Writer/Blogger
Whova
Freelance Sleep Writer – Pays $0.03/word
Sleepjobs
Freelance Technical Writer
Impact Makers
Freelance Tech/Startup Writer – Pays $50-$150/article
FoundersList
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20-$30/hour
BestPrintBuy.com
Freelance Developmental Editor
Crooked Lane Books & Alcove Press
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15/hour
Family Publications Ltd.
Freelance ELA Lesson (PPT) Content Developer for Gr. 6-10 – Pays $15-$20 hour
Intervene
Freelance Lifestyle Editor
Romper
Copywriter/Editor – Pays $60K-$70K/year
360training.com
Freelance Editor – Pays $30/hour
Ross Investigators
Freelance Writer
T.L.P. Education
Freelance Staff Writer
LoveToKnow Media
Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $63/recorded hour
Home Row, Inc.
