Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/16/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Credit Cards Writer – includes benefits

FinanceBuzz

Freelance Personal Finance And Investing Content Fact Checker – Pays $20/hour

Dotdash

Freelance Creative Writer and Spokesperson

World Future Fund

Freelance Literature Study Guide and Q&A Writer

eNotes

Freelance Content Reviewer – Pays $15/hour

Lighthouse Services

Freelance Tropical Destinations Travel Writer

Tropikaia

Freelance Writer – Pays $225/week

Pro Paint Corner

Freelance Education Blog Writer

Writers Per Hour

Freelance Event Industry Content Writer – Pays $1K/month

Planning Pod

Freelance Online News Writer

Inquisitr

Freelance Garden Wildlife Writer – Pays $0.06/word

Home & Roost

Freelance Content Editor

Website Planet

Freelance Construction Materials Writer

METRO SEALANT

Freelance Pet Rabbit Writer – Pays $0.06/word

Home & Roost

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05/word

Love Work at Home

Freelance Senior Living Marketing Copywriter

SmartBug

Freelance Marketing Technology Copywriter

SmartBug

Freelance Project Management Curriculum Writer

Thinkful

Freelance Digital Marketing Writer/Blogger

Whova

Freelance Sleep Writer – Pays $0.03/word

Sleepjobs

Freelance Technical Writer

Impact Makers

Freelance Tech/Startup Writer – Pays $50-$150/article

FoundersList

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20-$30/hour

BestPrintBuy.com

Freelance Developmental Editor

Crooked Lane Books & Alcove Press

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15/hour

Family Publications Ltd.

Freelance ELA Lesson (PPT) Content Developer for Gr. 6-10 – Pays $15-$20 hour

Intervene

Freelance Lifestyle Editor

Romper

Copywriter/Editor – Pays $60K-$70K/year

360training.com

Freelance Politics Writer

Mic

Freelance Editor – Pays $30/hour

Ross Investigators

Freelance Writer

T.L.P. Education

Freelance Staff Writer

LoveToKnow Media

Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $63/recorded hour

Home Row, Inc.

CLICK HERE for more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes:

Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually

Sample phone query from Christine Greeley

The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday

Your Rights As a "Freelancer"

and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!