Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/16/2020

January 16, 2020 No Comments

Freelance Credit Cards Writer – includes benefits
FinanceBuzz

Freelance Personal Finance And Investing Content Fact Checker – Pays $20/hour
Dotdash

Freelance Creative Writer and Spokesperson
World Future Fund

Freelance Literature Study Guide and Q&A Writer
eNotes

Freelance Content Reviewer – Pays $15/hour
Lighthouse Services

Freelance Tropical Destinations Travel Writer
Tropikaia

Freelance Writer – Pays $225/week
Pro Paint Corner

Freelance Education Blog Writer
Writers Per Hour

Freelance Event Industry Content Writer – Pays $1K/month
Planning Pod

Freelance Online News Writer
Inquisitr

Freelance Garden Wildlife Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Home & Roost

Freelance Content Editor
Website Planet

Freelance Construction Materials Writer
METRO SEALANT

Freelance Pet Rabbit Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Home & Roost

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05/word
Love Work at Home

Freelance Senior Living Marketing Copywriter
SmartBug

Freelance Marketing Technology Copywriter
SmartBug

Freelance Project Management Curriculum Writer
Thinkful

Freelance Digital Marketing Writer/Blogger
Whova

Freelance Sleep Writer – Pays $0.03/word
Sleepjobs

Freelance Technical Writer
Impact Makers

Freelance Tech/Startup Writer – Pays $50-$150/article
FoundersList

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20-$30/hour
BestPrintBuy.com

Freelance Developmental Editor
Crooked Lane Books & Alcove Press

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15/hour
Family Publications Ltd.

Freelance ELA Lesson (PPT) Content Developer for Gr. 6-10 – Pays $15-$20 hour
Intervene

Freelance Lifestyle Editor
Romper

Copywriter/Editor – Pays $60K-$70K/year
360training.com

Freelance Politics Writer
Mic

Freelance Editor – Pays $30/hour
Ross Investigators

Freelance Writer
T.L.P. Education

Freelance Staff Writer
LoveToKnow Media

Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $63/recorded hour
Home Row, Inc.

