Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 1/14/2021

Freelance Staff Writer/Blogger – Pays $76,500-$81,600/year
Race Forward
Freelance Copy Editor/Designer
The Gazette
Freelance Data Journalist
Realtor.com
Freelance Editor
Brightly
Freelance Editor
Third Door Media
Freelance Reporter – Pays $1,000–$1,500/month
Shelterforce
Freelance Managing Editor
WebMD
Freelance Mortgage Editor
Inman
Freelance Health and Medicine Editor
The Conversation
Freelance Content Writer
Shoethority
Freelance Entertainment News Writers
Monsters and Critics
Freelance Home Soundproofing Blog Writer – Pays $0.04/word
Zen Soundproof
Freelance Men’s Fitness & Health Content Writer
Fearless
Freelance VPN & Cybersecurity Writer
WS Cybersecurity
Freelance Writer
Earn With Authority
Freelance Pots, Pans & Food Writer
Clan Kitchen
Freelance Guns Writers
Hunting Mark
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $0.06/word
SpiritDog Training
Freelance Writer
Property Workshop
Freelance Content Writers
Scribe Swords
Freelance Product Marketing Copywriter
Meredith Corporation
Freelance SEO Linkbuilding Contract Writer – Pays $0.08-$0.10/word
Page One Power
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $63K–$73K/word
Later
Freelance B2B Content & Case Study Writer
TrustLayer
Freelance Content Writer
Ampi Fire Services
Freelance Copywriter
Better Talent by Laveer & Co.
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $45K-$50K/year
Selling Simplified, Inc.
Freelance Math Content Writer (K-5)
Nearpod
Freelance Creative Writer/Copywriter
Get Shot By A Girl Productions
Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $13.50/hour
HotNewHipHop.com
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
