Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 1/14/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Staff Writer/Blogger – Pays $76,500-$81,600/year

Race Forward

Freelance Copy Editor/Designer

The Gazette

Freelance Data Journalist

Realtor.com

Freelance Editor

Brightly

Freelance Editor

Third Door Media

Freelance Reporter – Pays $1,000–$1,500/month

Shelterforce

Freelance Managing Editor

WebMD

Freelance Mortgage Editor

Inman

Freelance Health and Medicine Editor

The Conversation

Freelance Content Writer

Shoethority

Freelance Entertainment News Writers

Monsters and Critics

Freelance Home Soundproofing Blog Writer – Pays $0.04/word

Zen Soundproof

Freelance Men’s Fitness & Health Content Writer

Fearless

Freelance VPN & Cybersecurity Writer

WS Cybersecurity

Freelance Writer

Earn With Authority

Freelance Pots, Pans & Food Writer

Clan Kitchen

Freelance Guns Writers

Hunting Mark

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $0.06/word

SpiritDog Training

Freelance Writer

Property Workshop

Freelance Content Writers

Scribe Swords

Freelance Product Marketing Copywriter

Meredith Corporation

Freelance SEO Linkbuilding Contract Writer – Pays $0.08-$0.10/word

Page One Power

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $63K–$73K/word

Later

Freelance B2B Content & Case Study Writer

TrustLayer

Freelance Content Writer

Ampi Fire Services

Freelance Copywriter

Better Talent by Laveer & Co.

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $45K-$50K/year

Selling Simplified, Inc.

Freelance Math Content Writer (K-5)

Nearpod

Freelance Creative Writer/Copywriter

Get Shot By A Girl Productions

Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $13.50/hour

HotNewHipHop.com

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

QUERY10









90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!





HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.