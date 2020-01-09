Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/09/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Retail Reporter

OTR Global

Freelance Feature/News Writer

Static Media

Freelance Script Editor

Static Media

Freelance Writers & Editors

METRO

Freelance Writers – Pays $20/post

Vivial Media LLC

Freelance Food Writers

Olive Oil Times

Freelance Content Copywriter and Blogger

FATJOE

Freelance Writer

CURTIS Digital

Freelance B2B Content Writer

Kalium

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word

mOOnshot digital

Freelance Animal Rights News and Petitions Writer

Lady Freethinker

Freelance Travel Writer & Editor – Pays $20-$35/hour

Fairytrail

Freelance Copywriter

Family Publications Ltd

Freelance Content Writer

Outcrowd Group

Freelance Content Writer

Alliance Development Group (ADG)

Freelance Cannabis Writer – includes benefits

The Pen Is Mightier Content Creators, LLC

Junior Copywriter – includes benefits

Happy Grasshopper

Freelance Technical Writer

The Pen Is Mightier Content Creators, LLC

Freelance Writer

The List

Freelance IJR Writer

Independent Journal Review

Content Writer & Social Media Manager – Pays $40K-$50K/year

ProNexis

Freelance Resume Writer

WisePoint Group, LLC

Freelance Technology and Business Journalists – includes benefits

Venture Public Relations

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $10-$20/hour

Content Campaigns

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $50-$70/article

Data Targeting, Inc.

Freelance Resume Writer

SoCalResumes

Freelance Disney Writer and Editor

Cambrick Yard

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20-$24/hour

ZonGuru

Freelance Innovation Writer

Inverse

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

Krazy Coupon Lady

Freelance Copywriter

appear [here]

Freelance Writer – Pays $150/article, needs 8 articles a month

Healthline.com

Freelance Consultant Copy Editor

UNDP

Freelance Video Game News Writer

Inverse/Bustle

Freelance Editor

The Daily Beast

Freelance Personal Finance Writer

First Quarter Finance

Freelance Proposal Writer

CyraCom International, Inc.

CLICK HERE for more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes:

Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually

Sample phone query from Christine Greeley

The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday

Your Rights As a "Freelancer"

and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!