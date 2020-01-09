Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/09/2020

January 9, 2020 No Comments

Freelance Retail Reporter
OTR Global

Freelance Feature/News Writer
Static Media

Freelance Script Editor
Static Media

Freelance Writers & Editors
METRO

Freelance Writers – Pays $20/post
Vivial Media LLC

Freelance Food Writers
Olive Oil Times

Freelance Content Copywriter and Blogger
FATJOE

Freelance Writer
CURTIS Digital

Freelance B2B Content Writer
Kalium

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word
mOOnshot digital

Freelance Animal Rights News and Petitions Writer
Lady Freethinker

Freelance Travel Writer & Editor – Pays $20-$35/hour
Fairytrail

Freelance Copywriter
Family Publications Ltd

Freelance Content Writer
Outcrowd Group

Freelance Content Writer
Alliance Development Group (ADG)

Freelance Cannabis Writer – includes benefits
The Pen Is Mightier Content Creators, LLC

Junior Copywriter – includes benefits
Happy Grasshopper

Freelance Technical Writer
The Pen Is Mightier Content Creators, LLC

Freelance Writer
The List

Freelance IJR Writer
Independent Journal Review

Content Writer & Social Media Manager – Pays $40K-$50K/year
ProNexis

Freelance Resume Writer
WisePoint Group, LLC

Freelance Technology and Business Journalists – includes benefits
Venture Public Relations

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $10-$20/hour
Content Campaigns

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $50-$70/article
Data Targeting, Inc.

Freelance Resume Writer
SoCalResumes

Freelance Disney Writer and Editor
Cambrick Yard

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20-$24/hour
ZonGuru

Freelance Innovation Writer
Inverse

Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Krazy Coupon Lady

Freelance Copywriter
appear [here]

Freelance Writer – Pays $150/article, needs 8 articles a month
Healthline.com

Freelance Consultant Copy Editor
UNDP

Freelance Video Game News Writer
Inverse/Bustle

Freelance Editor
The Daily Beast

Freelance Personal Finance Writer
First Quarter Finance

Freelance Proposal Writer
CyraCom International, Inc.

