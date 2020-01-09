Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/09/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Retail Reporter
OTR Global
Freelance Feature/News Writer
Static Media
Freelance Script Editor
Static Media
Freelance Writers & Editors
METRO
Freelance Writers – Pays $20/post
Vivial Media LLC
Freelance Food Writers
Olive Oil Times
Freelance Content Copywriter and Blogger
FATJOE
Freelance Writer
CURTIS Digital
Freelance B2B Content Writer
Kalium
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word
mOOnshot digital
Freelance Animal Rights News and Petitions Writer
Lady Freethinker
Freelance Travel Writer & Editor – Pays $20-$35/hour
Fairytrail
Freelance Copywriter
Family Publications Ltd
Freelance Content Writer
Outcrowd Group
Freelance Content Writer
Alliance Development Group (ADG)
Freelance Cannabis Writer – includes benefits
The Pen Is Mightier Content Creators, LLC
Junior Copywriter – includes benefits
Happy Grasshopper
Freelance Technical Writer
The Pen Is Mightier Content Creators, LLC
Freelance Writer
The List
Freelance IJR Writer
Independent Journal Review
Content Writer & Social Media Manager – Pays $40K-$50K/year
ProNexis
Freelance Resume Writer
WisePoint Group, LLC
Freelance Technology and Business Journalists – includes benefits
Venture Public Relations
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $10-$20/hour
Content Campaigns
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $50-$70/article
Data Targeting, Inc.
Freelance Resume Writer
SoCalResumes
Freelance Disney Writer and Editor
Cambrick Yard
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20-$24/hour
ZonGuru
Freelance Innovation Writer
Inverse
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Krazy Coupon Lady
Freelance Copywriter
appear [here]
Freelance Writer – Pays $150/article, needs 8 articles a month
Healthline.com
Freelance Consultant Copy Editor
UNDP
Freelance Video Game News Writer
Inverse/Bustle
Freelance Editor
The Daily Beast
Freelance Personal Finance Writer
First Quarter Finance
Freelance Proposal Writer
CyraCom International, Inc.
